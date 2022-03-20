Canada's Spring Forecast Is Here & The Next 3 Months Will Bring A Little Bit Of Everything
Get ready, Canada!
Grab your warmest sweater and your sunscreen! Canada's spring weather forecast has landed and it sounds like we're in for a little bit of everything — including warm weather, winter-like blasts and even possible snow.
On Sunday, March 20, The Weather Network shared a look at what the upcoming season has in store for Canadians and it sounds pretty chaotic.
After what they've described as a "tumultuous" March so far, meteorologists are predicting a bumpy end to the month, with equally back-and-forth temps into April and May.
Unfortunately for sun-lovers, TWN says we're going to have to be "patient as we wait for more consistent warm weather."
Spring is well-known for being changeable, but apparently this year we're in for weather that's "especially turbulent."
This includes periods of warm spring weather, in "delightful contrast" to bouts of "late-winter-like" conditions before the season fully hits its stride.
Welcome to spring, Canada! \n\nWhile the official start to astronomical spring is finally here, we still have a few more bouts of late-winter-like weather before the season finally hits its stride across the country. #SpringForecast #FirstDayOfSpringhttp://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/news/article/canada-spring-weather-forecast-for-2022-an-outlook-on-expected-temperatures-and-rain-ahead\u00a0\u2026— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1647777600
Temperatures in general are expected to be normal or on the cold side of normal, with the chilliest conditions predicted across Western and Northwestern Canada, as well as across northeastern parts of the country.
With a warmer-than-usual spring forecast for the United States, this could spread north of the border and bring sunny temps to parts of Ontario and southwestern Nova Scotia.
"However, even these areas will see some significant setbacks with periods of colder than normal temperatures, especially during the remainder of March and April," TWN warns.
Don't put your wet-weather gear away just yet either, because an active storm track is likely to bring above-normal precipitation to "most of the country."
The wettest spots relative to normal are expected to be from Ontario to Atlantic Canada, with some of this precipitation falling as snow and ice. Yikes!
In B.C., an extended spring ski season is on the horizon, with slightly above normal snowpack in place into April, while in Alberta, temperatures will also "tip to the cool side of seasonal."
Ontarians can expect tastes of early spring weather but colder temperatures will ultimately prevail, with "quick shots of late-winter weather" also making an appearance.
The same applies in Quebec, but both regions are expected to get some warmer conditions by May.
Those in Atlantic Canada will experience "back-and-forth temperature swings that will come close to offsetting each other," according to TWN. Residents can expect plenty of rain too, thanks to an active storm track and moisture-laden systems.
Looks like we're going to need an umbrella, coat, sunscreen and snow boots for any type of spring adventure, eh?
