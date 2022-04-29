Parts Of Alberta Will Be Hotter Than LA Next Week & Here's Where You'll Need Your Sunscreen
Some spots will be up to 29 C! ☀️
It has been a long winter but could spring weather finally be on the horizon in Alberta?
If next week's forecast is anything to go by, it seems so. Temperatures are set to soar in the province, reaching up to 29 degrees in some cities on Thursday, May 5.
According to The Weather Network, Alberta is set for a week of double-digit temperatures with no snow in sight, which will be a relief to most Albertans after a chilly April with record snowfall.
Lethbridge is set to receive some of the highest temperatures in the province, reaching 26 degrees on May 4 and a high of 29 degrees on May 5. The city will be significantly warmer than Los Angeles, where it's due to be 21 degrees on Thursday.
Other southern Alberta cities will also feel the heat, with Medicine Hat expected to hit 28 degrees on Thursday and Calgary reaching 27 degrees. Edmonton isn't missing out on the action either, with temperatures further north expected to reach 25 degrees.
Temperatures are due to drop again by Friday, May 6, but they'll still be considerably warm with temperatures of 17-19 degrees, so all hope is not lost.
If you're looking to take advantage of the warmer weather in the province, Alberta has no shortage of stunning natural scenery to explore. From stunning lakes to hidden waterfalls, there's plenty to visit in the province.
There are also a ton of hikes to take advantage of, including a 3-kilometre trail near Moraine Lake with stunning views, or a 5-kilometre hike that leads to an incredible two-tier waterfall.