This Alberta City Wants To Ban Spitting In Public & You Could Be Fined $300 If You're Caught
Littering and public urination would also see fines.
Residents of an Alberta city could soon find themselves facing fines for spitting, littering or urinating in public places.
City council members in Lethbridge are debating on whether to introduce a new bylaw to ban "undesirable behaviours" and you could be fined $300 if you're caught spitting.
Councillors in Lethbridge are debating the new Public Places bylaw which would ban things such as "littering, graffiti, public urination, spitting, fighting, bullying, panhandling, weapons and fireworks", according to a council report.
People in Lethbridge could be fined for spitting "on another person or the external surface of any building, structure or other personal property in a public place" under the proposed bylaw, CTV reported.
The bylaw came as a recommendation from Lethbridge's Community Safety Standing Policy Committee to outline expected behaviour in public spaces.
The council added that while the bylaw includes increased fines and additional offences to previous bylaws in the city, the intention is "not to initiate an increased ticketing drive".
"The intent of the proposed bylaw is not to persecute individuals but instead to clearly define expected behaviour and educate the public as to community standards," the report added.
Lethbridge wouldn't be the only place in Alberta to have strict rules. The town of Taber, around 50-kilometres from Lethbridge, introduced a similar bylaw in 2015, with fines of $75 for anyone caught spitting or urinating in public. The town's bylaw also included a ban on swearing, yelling and screaming in public places.
If passed, the bylaw would come into effect in Lethbridge on July 1.