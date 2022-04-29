Canadawide Manhunt For A Calgary Murder Suspect Is Underway & He's 'Considered Dangerous'
Police believe someone is helping hide the suspect.
Calgary Police has urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of a suspect wanted on second-degree murder charge to get in touch to help locate him.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of 37-year-old Gerald Russell Frommelt on April 12. Frommelt is wanted in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Jamie Scheible, a young mom from Calgary.
Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. on at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday April 7 after receiving reports of gunshots. Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she later died in hospital. The victim was later identified as Scheible.
Frommelt and Scheible are believed to have recently been in a relationship, and police believe that the homicide was "domestically-motivated".
We continue to seek public assistance to locate a homicide suspect, Gerald Russell FROMMELT, 37, wanted on second-degree murder charges, in connection to the murder of Jamie SCHEIBLE.\n\nhttp://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-assistance-to-locate-homicide-suspect---frommelt/\u00a0\u2026\n\n#yyc @canstopcrimepic.twitter.com/HrQYxWAoH1— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1651173111
"Frommelt is considered to be dangerous and we are asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts, or who sees him, to call police," Calgary Police said.
Police also said they have reason to believe that Frommelt "remains in the Calgary area" and that people may be helping him to hide from the police and avoid arrest.
"If anyone is found to be supporting Frommelt with avoiding detection, they could be criminally liable," they added.
Frommelt is described as being 6’2” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos on his neck including an image of a straightedge razor.
Anyone with information on Frommelt's whereabouts has been asked to contact the police or tips can be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers.
