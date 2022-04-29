NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary police

Canadawide Manhunt For A Calgary Murder Suspect Is Underway & He's 'Considered Dangerous'

Police believe someone is helping hide the suspect.

Calgary Staff Writer
A Calgary Police Officer. Right: The suspect Gerald Russell Frommelt.

A Calgary Police Officer. Right: The suspect Gerald Russell Frommelt.

Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime, Calgary Police

Calgary Police has urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of a suspect wanted on second-degree murder charge to get in touch to help locate him.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of 37-year-old Gerald Russell Frommelt on April 12. Frommelt is wanted in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Jamie Scheible, a young mom from Calgary.

Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. on at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday April 7 after receiving reports of gunshots. Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she later died in hospital. The victim was later identified as Scheible.

Frommelt and Scheible are believed to have recently been in a relationship, and police believe that the homicide was "domestically-motivated".

"Frommelt is considered to be dangerous and we are asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts, or who sees him, to call police," Calgary Police said.

Police also said they have reason to believe that Frommelt "remains in the Calgary area" and that people may be helping him to hide from the police and avoid arrest.

"If anyone is found to be supporting Frommelt with avoiding detection, they could be criminally liable," they added.

Frommelt is described as being 6’2” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos on his neck including an image of a straightedge razor.

Anyone with information on Frommelt's whereabouts has been asked to contact the police or tips can be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...