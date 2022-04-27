Calgary C-Train Station Closed After A Man Was Taken To Hospital In 'Medical Distress'
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Calgary Police.
A C-Train station in northwest Calgary closed to the public on Wednesday morning and emergency services were called to the scene after receiving reports of a man in "medical distress."
Calgary Police said they were called to SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee station at approximately 5:30 a.m. for reports that a man had been found in medical distress near the Plus 15. The victim was taken to the hospital in "serious condition."
Police officials told CTV the man appeared to have injuries to his neck, and a "trail of blood" had been spotted between the Alberta University of the Arts and SAIT station.
A police investigation is underway. The area around the Plus 15 and pedestrian walkway across the train tracks is closed to the public while officers examine the scene.
Calgary Transit also confirmed its trains are not currently stopping at SAIT station due to the incident. Shuttle buses have been set up between Sunnyside and Lions Park to take members of the public between the stations.
#CTRiders #RedLine Due to an earlier CPS matter, CTrains are only going through the SAIT station and are not stopping there. If you are at Sunnyside or Lions Park and your destination is SAIT then please catch the shuttle bus which will take you over to SAIT station.pic.twitter.com/U2t3E7GUAZ— Calgary Transit (@Calgary Transit) 1651065768
Police urged anyone with information of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers as the investigation is ongoing.