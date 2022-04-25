1 Person Died & Another Has 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After A Plane Crashed Near Calgary
Police are investigating.
One person has died and another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a plane crashed near an airport just outside of Calgary.
The plane crash happened just outside of Springbank Airport, west of Calgary in Rocky View County on Friday, April 22. Cochrane RCMP told CBC it received reports of a plane crash with injuries at 3:38 p.m.
The aircraft, a privately-registered Mooney M20K, crashed just north of Highway 1. It was conducting a local flight from the airport before crashing at 3:17 p.m.
Police said the pilot, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene while the passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
Both the body of the plane and the wing were damaged, RCMP said.
A spokesperson told Narcity that EMS arrived on the scene at around 3:20 p.m. after receiving reports that a light aircraft had crashed just north of Highway 1.
Paramedics declared the man had died at the scene. The woman on board was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary in "critical, life-threatening condition".
The Transportation Safety Board Of Canada (TSB) said it sent a team of investigators following "the collision with terrain of a Mooney M20K aircraft that occurred near the Calgary Springbank Airport".
"The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," it said.
In a tweet, Calgary International Airport said it would support RCMP and TSB in their investigation into the crash. Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport are both run by the Calgary Airport Authority.
"Our condolences to those impacted by this loss," it said.