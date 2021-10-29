NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Tributes Are Paid To A 'Larger Than Life' Pilot Killed In A Plane Crash Near Calgary

A 22-year-old passenger also suffered "life-threatening" injuries.

Western Canada Editor
A selfie on Michael Wilton in a plane. Right: Michael Wilton smiling with arms crossed next to an aircraft.

A selfie on Michael Wilton in a plane. Right: Michael Wilton smiling with arms crossed next to an aircraft.

Michael Wilton | Facebook

A pilot who was killed in a plane crash near a Calgary airport has now been identified.

RCMP said a privately-registered Mooney M20K came down just north of Highway 1 just before 3.30 p.m. on April 22 outside of Springbank Airport, west of Calgary in Rocky View County. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The pilot, Michael James Wilton, was declared dead at the scene and a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Megan Gallagher, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wilton, who was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, and later moved to Calgary, was described as "the centre of every party" in a tribute on his company's website.

The 45-year-old father of two was the president of aircraft sales company FlightSimple, which said that "he was larger than life, with a great sense of fun, a booming laugh and a generous heart."

"Mike was a pilot, an entrepreneur, and an adventurer who never turned down the chance to have fun, or lend a helping hand," the tribute said. "Blue Skies and Tailwinds, Mike, you will be so sorely missed."

According to the tribute, Wilton moved to Winnipeg for Grade 10 and attended Kevin High School where he joined the school’s football team.

He then earned a petroleum engineering degree at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology before a career in the oil industry in Lloydminster and Calgary. He then launched his own business, Flightsimple.

He leaves behind his partner, two children, mother and siblings.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...