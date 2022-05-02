NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Calgary Woman Among 11 Held In The Dominican Republic As Cocaine Found On Toronto Flight

Six passengers and five crew members have been detained.

Calgary Staff Writer
Brittney Wojcik-Harrison.

Brittney Wojcik-Harrison

GoFundMe

A Calgary photographer is currently under house arrest in the Dominican Republic after more than 200 kilograms of cocaine was found on board an aircraft heading to Toronto.

Brittney Wojcik-Harrison is among six passengers and five crew members from Toronto-based Pivot Airlines to be detained in the country after packages of cocaine were found onboard a plane.

Five crew members reportedly discovered "suspected contraband" in a maintenance compartment of the plane on April 5. Authorities in the Dominican Republic confirmed they had seized 200 packages of what is believed to be cocaine inside the plane.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Wojcik-Harrison's family, she was meant to be returning from her vacation in the Dominican Republic when the drugs were found, leading to all passengers and crew being held in jail for three weeks.

Wojcik-Harrison is now in a safe location, but is not allowed to leave the country while the investigation is ongoing which could take "up to a year," her family added.

In a statement to Narcity, a spokesperson for Pivot Airlines, said it is "entirely unacceptable" that Canadian citizens could be detained for reporting criminal activity, adding that prosecutors have "no evidence tying them to a crime."

"Together with international unions representing the crew, we are cautioning Canadian travellers and more than 70,000 airline employees to seriously consider the risks of travel to the Dominican Republic. If reporting a crime in the Dominican Republic could result in arbitrary detention, the government must seriously consider issuing a similar travel advisory," they continued.

Pivot Airlines added while they are grateful for the support from the Government of Canada to improve the safety of its crew, "the simple fact is that they have not done enough to safely return our crew to Canada."

"They miss their families. They fear for their lives, as well their mental and physical wellbeing. And they want to come home."

Global Affairs Canada was contacted for comment on the situation but had not responded at the time of publication.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...