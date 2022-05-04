An Alberta MLA Showed Up To Work In A Calgary Flames Jersey & It's The Most Canadian Thing Ever
He even quoted the lyrics to 'Good Ol' Hockey Game.'
If you haven't heard, the Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, and one Albertan MLA decided to show his support for the Calgary Flames in a very public way.
Jeremy Nixon, a UCP MLA, showed up to a Legislative Assembly meeting on Tuesday, May 3 wearing his Flames jersey ahead of the team's first playoff game against the Dallas Stars, which they later won 1-0.
Nixon, who represents the Calgary-Klein district, used the opportunity in the Legislature to wish both the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers good luck in the playoffs, and he wore his red jersey to mark the occasion.
Nixon even began his speech in the most Canadian way possible by quoting the lyrics to Canada's unofficial national anthem, Good Ol' Hockey Game.
"The good ol' hockey game is the best game you can name," Klein recited.
Nixon also discussed the positive impact of both Albertan teams reaching the playoffs would have on the province's tourism and hospitality industries that were "hit hard" during the pandemic.
"Now our hotels, bars and restaurants are bursting at the seams with hockey fans. Alberta's tourism and hospitality industry is vital and could contribute approximately $8.2 billion per year to our economy," he said.
Nixon added that the government was working hard with Alberta's municipalities to establish "entertainment districts" where people can gather and enjoy events like the playoffs.
The Flames won their match 1 - 0 against the Stars at the Saddledome that evening so who knows, maybe wearing their jerseys to work is a new good luck charm.