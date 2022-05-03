People In Alberta Had Some Honest Advice For Someone Moving From Ontario To This Tiny City
Apparently it smells?!
Moving across Canada can be a stressful time, with finding a new house, new friends, new work and getting used to unfamiliar surroundings.
But, in a recent post on the Alberta Reddit page, Albertans came forward to give their advice for a person moving from Ontario to a small town called Brooks — for four months this summer for an internship.
The post said, "I wanted to know if there's anything I need to know as university student who's also a visible minority. It's my first time leaving Ontario for an extended amount of time so I'm not sure what to expect."
Another person in a similar position left some useful advice.
Some were complimentary about Brooks but said that you need a vehicle.
Another posted, "Nice little town. I lived there for two years with no issues. Whole bunch of small villages around and Dinosaur Park is like 30 mins out. Lake Newell is also very nice in the summer. Though the smell of Lakeside might be strong when it gets hot, but I assure you, you get used to it."
However, others warned that it could be a big culture shock compared to the GTA.
They posted, "Being a minority is going to be the least of your concerns I think. Brooks is small, primarily agricultural, it’s going to be a shock coming from GTA. You will probably be bored."
Multiple people did express concerns over the smell of Brooks.
Another person said, "Not much stays open aside from gas stations past like 8/9. There will be A LOT more sky and stars than you’re used to. The no pst is nice though. Save your bottles/cans for refund you bring them to a bottle depot and get money back. No bags of milk on this end prepare to be teased about it though. If you see a rat there’s an actual task force number you need to call."