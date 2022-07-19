Someone Shared Reasons They Love Calgary Over Ottawa & Said They 'Never Should Have Left'
"I'm sorry for all the s*** I've talked about your city," they said in a love letter to Calgary.
A Redditor sparked a debate online when they apologized to the city of Calgary after moving to Ottawa. They said they 'never should have left,' in what looks like a love letter addressed to Calgary (sprinkled with a little bit of spite for Ottawa).
In the Reddit post, the user (u/auniqueusername1-9) said they were born in Ottawa, moved to Calgary at a young age and had recently moved back to the capital city, where they'd gained a "new perspective" on the living situation.
"I'm sorry for all the s*** I've talked about your city," they addressed Calgary.
They compared different beliefs about the two cities, such as Ottawa being "more pleasant" than Calgary. "People here in Ontario can be just as mean and as apathetic as people in Alberta," they claimed.
They also took issue with the idea of Ottawa being a "more beautiful" city than Calgary and really didn't hold back. "Just because we have natural growth and trees everywhere doesn't mean the houses aren't 80 years old, made largely of ugly brick." Ouch!
The Redditor said Calgary, in contrast, is more affordable, has more amenities, better malls, less congested highways, and lower taxes.
And as if that wasn't enough, the OP (original poster) went on to post an added set of bullet points in a separate comment to vent their frustrations about Ottawa. This list included lack of access to alcohol stores beyond midnight, being forced to live with a roommate due to unaffordable rental prices, inconveniently located grocery stores, etc.
"You guys (Calgary) really do have it great, and I hope to one day come back, I should have never left at all," they said.
And given the nature of social media, other people were quick to respond to the Calgary lover's romantic post. A group of them were happy the city was finally getting some love.
One person seemed to want to preserve the secret of Calgary's greatness.
Plenty of others though agreed it was a case of the "grass isn't always greener" and that both cities have plenty to offer, even if they're pretty different.
However, one person couldn't help but get a dig in at former Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau in the process, and this was the top-voted comment on the thread.
The jury remains out on this debate, but we'd love to know your thoughts in the comments. Let us know! *grabs popcorn*
