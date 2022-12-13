People Are Sharing Why They Chose To Live In Edmonton Over Calgary & It Was Pretty Brutal
"I feel more at home in Edmonton, because it’s not trying to be Toronto."
Moving to a new city is a big deal, and making the call on where to pick can be tricky. A Redditor asked Edmontonians that chose the city over Calgary for their reasons why and people didn't hold back.
The Reddit post asked people to share why they preferred Edmonton over Calgary as a person that had visited both cities didn't see much of a difference.
"Calgary downtown is nicer, but otherwise, both cities are very similar," the post said.
People on Reddit were pretty vocal about their decision to move to Alberta's capital, Edmonton, over Calgary, and the debate got heated.
For a lot of people, choosing to move to Edmonton over Calgary was mainly a financial decision as housing in the city is more affordable.
Others claimed that Edmonton is "underrated," with an amazing food culture and said the city is way more pedestrian-friendly than Calgary too.
"Calgary kills me with how little green space there is unless you have a car. The whole city is built for cars. We don't want a car. Edmonton can be very pedestrian/cyclist friendly," one person commented.
The weather was a deciding factor for a lot of people when moving, and migraine sufferers might want to reconsider moving to Calgary. While Chinooks bring a nice dose of warm weather in the winter, the changing weather also brings some intense headaches, something people in Edmonton don't need to worry about.
People were also quick to talk about how friendly Edmontonians are whereas people in Calgary were criticized for being "snobby and fake." People also suggested that Calgary was just trying to be Toronto.
Even people that weren't huge fans of Edmonton agreed that the people are way nicer than those in Calgary.
Ouch!
