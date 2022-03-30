Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
alberta

Alberta Could Get A 1000 km/h Train Between Calgary & Edmonton That Only Takes 45 Minutes

It's like a "plane without wings". 🚆

Calgary Staff Writer
A rendering of the hyperloop line in Alberta. Right: The TransPod hyperloop rendering with a city skyline.

A rendering of the hyperloop line in Alberta. Right: The TransPod hyperloop rendering with a city skyline.

@transpod_inc | Instagram

A high-speed train which could cut travel time between Calgary and Edmonton to just 45 minutes is one step closer to being a reality.

Toronto-based company TransPod has secured a $550m investment in its "hyperloop" high-tech transportation system.

The futuristic hyperloop system would see passenger-carrying pods travel in a low-pressure tube at speeds of up to 1,000 km/h.

The pods, which the company says are like a "plane without wings" would use "electrically driven linear induction motor technology" to propel them to incredibly high speeds.

Investment for the project has come from the U.K.'s Broughton Capital Group and China's CERIECO.

A feasibility study on the project said it could create 140,000 jobs in Alberta and add $19.2 billion to the province’s GDP by 2030.

The project could reduce carbon emissions in the province and cut the cost of travelling between Calgary and Edmonton for passengers, the company said.

However, there's still some time to wait until the hyperloop is a reality. TransPod is currently in its research and development stage before it begins testing on a test track in 2023. Construction on the line itself isn't due to begin until 2027.

In a statement, Sebastien Gendron, co-founder and CEO of TransPod, said: “The construction and operation of a TransPod Line will help Albertans move around easily, create new jobs, and facilitate investment into the region. With the confidence of our investors and the Government of Alberta, we will deliver on a joint vision of a progressive, sustainable, and growing economy.”

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...