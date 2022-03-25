Editions

A Calgary Man Has Died After Getting Pinned Between A Moving Train & The Platform

Witnesses are urged to contact Calgary Police.

Calgary Staff Writer
A Calgary C-Train at a station.

A Calgary C-Train at a station.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

Calgary Police is investigating a fatal collision between a man and a CTrain after he got pinned between the moving train and the platform edge.

In a statement, Calgary Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, when a CTrain was stopped in the southbound tracks at 39 Ave. Station in southeast Calgary."

A 29-year-old man crossed the tracks between the train couplers, that connect train cars, from the east side platform toward the west side platform," the police said.

"As the train began to move, the man became pinned between the moving train and the platform edge," they added.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but, police say, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The train driver and passengers were not injured in the collision, police added. Replacement buses were used to transport passengers between Chinook and Erlton stations while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

“I’m not sure the events that unfolded here, that’s what we’re trying to get to the bottom of now,” Sgt. Brad Norman from the CPS traffic unit told Global News shortly after the collision.

“I suggest whoever the driver is wouldn’t be able to see what was occurring.”

As part of their investigation into the circumstances of the collision, Calgary Police has urged anyone who may have witnessed it to contact police at the non-emergency number 403-266-1234.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

