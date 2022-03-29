Calgary Police Say Someone Attacked A Woman & Dragged Her Towards The River In A City Park
Thankfully, the woman was able to fight off the attacker and escape.
Calgary Police are investigating an incident where a woman was allegedly attacked by an unknown suspect near Calgary's Prince's Island Park on Sunday, March 27.
According to a statement, the woman was walking from Prince's Island Park along the Bow River pathway at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when she was "grabbed from behind" by an unidentified person.
"The suspect allegedly held a knife and attempted to drag the woman towards the river," police said.
The victim was able to fight off the attacker and escape. She alerted a security guard to the incident who called the police.
Calgary Police is currently looking at CCTV for a photo and description of the suspect, whose gender has yet to be confirmed. It will release a description as soon as it's available.
“All Calgarians should be able to move around our city any time of the day, in any location without fear of harm. Those who seek to cause harm and fear will be found and held accountable for their actions,” says Sgt. Matt Hinchey from Calgary Police violent crimes team.
Anyone with any information on the attack has been asked to call Calgary Police's non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.