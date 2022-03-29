Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary police

Calgary Police Say Someone Attacked A Woman & Dragged Her Towards The River In A City Park

Thankfully, the woman was able to fight off the attacker and escape.

Calgary Staff Writer
A Calgary Police vehicle. Right: Prince's Island Park in Downtown Calgary.

A Calgary Police vehicle. Right: Prince's Island Park in Downtown Calgary.

Osa855 | Dreamstime, Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

Calgary Police are investigating an incident where a woman was allegedly attacked by an unknown suspect near Calgary's Prince's Island Park on Sunday, March 27.

According to a statement, the woman was walking from Prince's Island Park along the Bow River pathway at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when she was "grabbed from behind" by an unidentified person.

"The suspect allegedly held a knife and attempted to drag the woman towards the river," police said.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker and escape. She alerted a security guard to the incident who called the police.

Calgary Police is currently looking at CCTV for a photo and description of the suspect, whose gender has yet to be confirmed. It will release a description as soon as it's available.

“All Calgarians should be able to move around our city any time of the day, in any location without fear of harm. Those who seek to cause harm and fear will be found and held accountable for their actions,” says Sgt. Matt Hinchey from Calgary Police violent crimes team.

Anyone with any information on the attack has been asked to call Calgary Police's non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...