8 People Have Now Alleged That They Were Sexually Assaulted By A Man In Calgary
More charges have been laid.
Eight women in Calgary allege that they were sexually assaulted by a man in the downtown area of the city.
On April 5, Calgary Police said that they had arrested and charged a man who they believed was responsible for sexually assaulting at least five women in the span of 30 minutes.
Then, on April 20, police said three more victims reported they too had been sexually assaulted.
The initial alleged incidents began on Saturday, April 2, at 1:40 p.m. Police allege that a man "groped women at random as he travelled between the 600 block of 6 Street S.E., and the City Hall LRT platform".
Following the initial alleged assaults, Sgt. Matt Hinchey, of Calgary Police Department's District 1 Violent Crime Investigation Team, said, "We understand stranger sexual assault can be shocking and confusing for both the victim and the witness bystanders. We want to encourage bystanders and victims to report this behaviour to police, so we can investigate and support a safe community for all."
Riak Wol, 35, is charged with eight counts of sexual assault and one count of theft under $5,000 in connection with the incidents.
He remains in custody and will next appear in court on May 14.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers: