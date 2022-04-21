7 People Charged After A Student Was Stabbed To Death Outside An Edmonton High School
His death is "tragic, horrendous and senseless," family said.
Edmonton Police have confirmed that seven people initially charged with attempted murder will face upgraded charges now that a teenager has died.
Officers were called to McNally High School at 2.44 p.m. on April 8 after the report of an assault on a 16-year-old man.
At the time, police said the victim was "suffering from life-threatening injuries" and that officers, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services personnel, and EMS provided first aid on the scene before he was taken to hospital.
The victim died from his injuries a week later on April 15, police said. An autopsy found that the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and that the case was now deemed a homicide.
"Due to investigative strategies and the timing of the youth’s death, charges were withdrawn by the Courts and needed to be upgraded. As a result, previous charges were not provided in our release," police said.
"We are unable to provide any further information regarding the suspects or the investigation at this time, as it is still ongoing."
The victim has since been identified as 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota and a GoFundMe page to his memory has already raised $220,000.
Speaking to CTV, Sahota's cousin Shivleen Sidhu said his death was "tragic, horrendous and senseless".
"Bad things don’t happen to good people like Karan. So we want to know why, and we can’t ask Karan why, and the only people that can give us answers are the assailants and we want to know why," she said.
Another cousin Monica Binns said he "was a good kid".
"After this tragedy happened we had to ask some tough questions of his friends and they said he didn’t even have a girlfriend, he didn’t do drugs, he didn’t do anything that would bring shame upon his family," Binns added.