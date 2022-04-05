Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

4 People Injured During A High-Speed Police Chase Of A Stolen Truck & Trailer In Edmonton

A man is facing charges in connection with the incident.

Calgary Staff Writer
The truck involved in the chase. Right: A damaged police car.

KatyMackay | Twitter

A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck with a trailer and police officers in Edmonton.

In a statement, Edmonton Police said it had received a call at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, about a suspicious vehicle in the Evergreen Trailer Park in northeast Edmonton.

Police claimed the truck and trailer were blocking several driveways, adding that the license plate didn't match the make and model of the truck.

When the officer tried to speak to the driver of the truck, he allegedly "fled the scene erratically and struck a police vehicle, just missing the officer," Edmonton Police said.

A damaged police car.A damaged police car.KatyMackay | Twitter

Due to what police describe as a "dangerous driving pattern" and concerns for public safety, officers pursued the truck through northeast Edmonton, during which time they said they saw the truck driving at "excessive speeds, driving into oncoming traffic and over residential lawns, and striking personal property".

Police were able to stop the truck at the area of 66 Street and 118 Avenue, where the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and "attempted to steal an SUV that was waiting at the intersection" before he was taken into custody.

The damaged truck.The damaged truck.KatyMackay | Twitter

Two bystanders, two responding police officers and the suspect were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 5, police said that they had charged 32-year-old Steve Soucy in connection with the incident.

He is facing several charges, including flight from a peace officer, three counts of assault of police officer with a weapon, failing to stop after an accident, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.00.

Police stopped around the wrecked truck at 66 Street and 118 Avenue.Police stopped around the wrecked truck at 66 Street and 118 Avenue.KatyMackay | Twitter

Anyone with dash camera, doorbell, or home security video footage of the incident is urged to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

