Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Player In Alberta Just Got $70 Million Richer & May Not Even Know It Yet

Have you checked your ticket? 💰👇🏼

Calgary Staff Writer
Lotto Max tickets.

Lotto Max tickets.

Western Canada Lotto Corporation

A lucky person in Alberta just won the biggest Lotto Max prize in the province's history and they may not even know it. So if you haven't gotten around to checking your ticket, you may want to do that ASAP — in case you're destined for some life-altering news.

According to the Western Canada Lotto Corporation, the winning ticket for the $70 million draw on April 1 was sold somewhere in Alberta. However, a spokesperson for WCLC confirmed it was not purchased in either Calgary or Edmonton.

The winning numbers in Friday's draw were 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43, 50 and the bonus number was 41. The prize hasn't been claimed yet, so if you live in the Prairies, make sure to check your tickets.

There were some other million-dollar prizes that also came out of Friday's draw, with lucky ticket holders across Canada winning a combined total of 12 Maxmillions, including one winner in Edmonton.

The huge prize draw beats previous records in the province. Calgary resident Tai Trinh won $65 million by choosing a quick pick ticket back in October 2019. He stopped at the same Shell store every day to buy a coffee and a lottery ticket before hitting the jackpot.

Before that, Edmonton's Bon Truong also won an enormous $60 million in 2018 after playing the same lottery numbers for 30 years. Truong was so surprised by his win that he took 10 months to claim the prize money.

The lottery's rules say that winners must claim all prizes within one year of the draw date.

Details of the Lotto Max win from Friday, April 1 can be found WCLC's website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...