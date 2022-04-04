Lotto Max Player In Alberta Just Got $70 Million Richer & May Not Even Know It Yet
A lucky person in Alberta just won the biggest Lotto Max prize in the province's history and they may not even know it. So if you haven't gotten around to checking your ticket, you may want to do that ASAP — in case you're destined for some life-altering news.
According to the Western Canada Lotto Corporation, the winning ticket for the $70 million draw on April 1 was sold somewhere in Alberta. However, a spokesperson for WCLC confirmed it was not purchased in either Calgary or Edmonton.
The winning numbers in Friday's draw were 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43, 50 and the bonus number was 41. The prize hasn't been claimed yet, so if you live in the Prairies, make sure to check your tickets.
There were some other million-dollar prizes that also came out of Friday's draw, with lucky ticket holders across Canada winning a combined total of 12 Maxmillions, including one winner in Edmonton.
The huge prize draw beats previous records in the province. Calgary resident Tai Trinh won $65 million by choosing a quick pick ticket back in October 2019. He stopped at the same Shell store every day to buy a coffee and a lottery ticket before hitting the jackpot.
Before that, Edmonton's Bon Truong also won an enormous $60 million in 2018 after playing the same lottery numbers for 30 years. Truong was so surprised by his win that he took 10 months to claim the prize money.
The lottery's rules say that winners must claim all prizes within one year of the draw date.
Details of the Lotto Max win from Friday, April 1 can be found WCLC's website.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.