$70M Lotto Max Winner Named As Lucky 'Albertan' Didn't Actually Win & Here's Who Did Instead
Bad luck Alberta! 😭
A Lotto Max announcement that a lucky "Albertan" had won the largest jackpot in the province's history had people scrambling to check their lottery tickets.
However, in a twist of fate, it turns out the winner of the huge $70 million Lotto Max draw on April 1 isn't actually Albertan at all.
A statement from Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) revealed that although the winning ticket was bought in Alberta, an "extensive verification process" found the winner of the record-setting jackpot is from Saskatchewan.
The Lotto ticket, which was sold at an Albertan retailer outside of the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, was found to have matched all seven winning numbers in the draw - 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43, and 50.
"The day following the draw a winner stepped forward, and following an extensive verification process we can now confirm that the winner of this record-setting jackpot lives in Saskatchewan and purchased the ticket while travelling along Highway 1," WCLC said.
The winner of the enormous jackpot will be revealed on April 19, as well as details of the store in Alberta that sold the ticket which "netted the largest lottery jackpot" in the history of the region, they added.
The enormous prize draw beats the previous record jackpot for a ticket sold in the province by $5 million. Calgary resident Tai Trinh won $65 million with a quick pick ticket in 2019, after stopping at the same Shell store every day to get a coffee and a lottery ticket before hitting the jackpot.
