Lotto Max Winner From Alberta 'Sounded Funny' When She Told Her Daughter About Her Huge Win
"It's out of this world!"
A lottery player in Alberta won a seven-figure sum of money in the Lotto Max draw — but only checking her ticket five times.
Deborah Brown is one of Alberta's newest millionaires after matching all seven numbers to scoop one of the Maxmillions prizes from the March 29 Lotto Max draw.
Brown, who bought her winning ticket at the Stettler Sobeys at 4607 50 Street in Stettler on the day of the draw, found out she had won when she checked her tickets using the self-checker at a local store a few days later.
She won by matching the Maxmillions numbers 17, 23, 32, 33, 34, 35, and 42.
When she realized she was suddenly a lot wealthier, and was holding onto a $1 million winning ticket, she scanned the ticket five more times.
"When I got back to my car, my daughter called me and said I sounded funny. I told her, ‘I just won a million dollars!’” Brown told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation as she claimed her prize.
"It’s out of this world," she added.
She now plans to spend some of the money helping her daughter and buying a new vehicle for herself.
Brown, who recently retired, also plans to live life to the max by making more out of her retirement and travelling with her new winnings.