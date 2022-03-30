Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 29 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Time to check those tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 29 have been revealed, so it's time to see if you won big.
For this Lotto Max draw, a whopping $70 million jackpot is up for grabs as well as 27 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 29
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 29 are 7, 17, 32, 34, 39, 45 and 47. The bonus number is 42.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 2186696.
With the Maxmillions draw, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 3, 9, 11, 18, 23 and 26
- 1, 4, 12, 30, 36, 43 and 46
- 1, 8, 16, 17, 23, 25 and 34
- 2, 8, 10, 19, 35, 38 and 41
- 3, 5, 19, 24, 25, 32, and 50
- 4, 11, 25, 29, 35, 38 and 39
- 4, 17, 18, 29, 36, 40 and 43
- 6, 7, 19, 20, 26, 36 and 44
- 6, 20, 21, 23, 24, 31 and 38
- 9, 11, 14, 20, 29, 32 and 36
- 10, 25, 32, 36, 37, 43 and 47
- 12, 15, 22, 23, 30, 31 and 49
- 12, 20, 26, 35, 40, 45 and 48
- 17, 23, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 42
- 1, 4, 9, 13, 22, 25 and 37
- 1, 5, 8, 18, 19, 20 and 47
- 2, 3, 12, 21, 30, 41 and 50
- 3, 5, 13, 14, 18, 23 and 33
- 3, 11, 22, 23, 31, 44 and 45
- 4, 14, 19, 22, 30, 32 and 34
- 4, 22, 25, 28, 32, 41 and 42
- 6, 18, 23, 32, 33, 36 and 46
- 8, 16, 33, 34, 36, 42 and 43
- 10, 21, 23, 25, 33, 36 and 39
- 11, 15, 18, 20, 23, 24 and 25
- 12, 19, 20, 21, 42, 44 and 49
- 13, 16, 21 24 26 32 and 39
Although there was no winning ticket sold for the big $70 million jackpot, there was a winning ticket sold in Quebec and three in the Prairies for one of the 27 Maxmillions up for grabs.
Since nobody is taking home the grand prize this time, the next jackpot on April 1 will again be a massive $70 million, but this time there will be 39 Maxmillions to be won!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 25
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 25 were 3, 7, 16, 18, 27, 32 and 37. The bonus number was 17.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 6262807.
With the Maxmillions draw, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 04, 10, 13, 15, 26 and 45
- 3, 6, 16, 27, 31, 33 and 42
- 4, 14, 15, 34, 37, 43 and 48
- 7, 9, 18, 32, 39, 41 and 49
- 9, 12, 17, 24, 27, 36 and 38
- 12, 21, 23, 25, 37, 49 and 50
- 17, 18, 26, 27, 30, 31 and 36
- 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 22 and 31
- 4, 6, 27, 29, 31, 32 and 38
- 6, 15, 21, 26, 27, 31 and 35
- 7, 16, 19, 20, 26, 39 and 43
- 10, 12, 21, 25, 27, 34 and 45
- 12, 24, 25, 28, 39, 44 and 50
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50. The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes. All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.