Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 1 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
This is not an April Fools' Day joke, somebody has won the $70 million jackpot! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers are in for the draw on April 1 and if you played this lottery, you'll want to check your tickets because the massive jackpot has been won!
With this Lotto Max draw, a huge $70 million jackpot is being offered along with so many Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 1
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 1 are 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43 and 50. Then, the bonus is 41.
When it comes to Encore, that digit is 9214908.
For Maxmillions, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 3, 15, 16, 22, 31 and 38
- 1, 5, 9, 22, 23, 44 and 46
- 1, 6, 21, 23, 31, 35 and 43
- 2, 4, 7, 12, 25, 26 and 31
- 2, 4, 9, 22, 25, 34 and 49
- 2, 12, 14, 22, 34, 38 and 47
- 3, 22, 23, 28, 35, 36 and 38
- 4, 5, 6, 14, 20, 38 and 41
- 4, 5, 10, 11, 34, 48 and 50
- 4, 9, 10, 19, 26, 28 and 38
- 4, 11, 29, 37, 41, 42 and 45
- 4, 12, 13, 37, 48, 49 and 50
- 5, 6, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 27
- 5, 6, 23, 38, 41, 47 and 48
- 5, 7, 10, 11, 21, 34 and 43
- 5, 12, 20, 33, 35, 40 and 47
- 6, 8, 10, 15, 16, 40 and 47
- 6, 9, 11, 12, 17, 19 and 39
- 6, 10, 12, 21, 22, 40 and 50
- 6, 10, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 27
- 6, 17, 22, 23, 24, 31 and 46
- 7, 11, 32, 35, 39, 43 and 45
- 7, 17, 20, 33, 41, 45 and 49
- 8, 9, 19, 20, 23, 30 and 47
- 8, 20, 25, 31, 34, 48 and 49
- 9, 12, 16, 19, 25, 29 and 33
- 9, 18, 19, 21, 30, 31 and 44
- 10, 17, 22, 28, 36, 37 and 47
- 11, 12, 13, 20, 21, 30 and 47
- 11, 12, 14, 17, 19, 34 and 49
- 11, 12, 14, 18, 26, 30 and 44
- 12, 19, 33, 34, 35, 44 and 47
- 12, 29, 32, 35, 37, 38 and 41
- 13, 15, 25, 28, 30, 40 and 41
- 14, 16, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 47
- 15, 35, 39, 40, 46, 47 and 50
- 16, 32, 36, 37, 38, 45 and 48
- 17, 19, 20, 28, 29, 36 and 41
- 24, 26, 33, 35, 42, 43 and 44
- 26, 30, 38, 43, 45, 49 and 50
This is no April Fools' Day joke, somebody really has won the massive $70 million grand prize and the winning ticket was sold somewhere in the Prairies!
With Maxmillions, 12 of the $1 million prizes that are offered with this draw have been won as well.
Of those 12 Maxmillions, eight are won by a single winning ticket, three are being shared by two winning tickets ($500,000 for each ticket) and one is being shared by four winning tickets ($250,000 for each ticket).
Those tickets were sold all over the country including in Ontario, Quebec, B.C., the Prairies and Atlantic Canada.
Since the $70 million grand prize has been won this time, the jackpot for the next draw on April 5 will go down to $38 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.