lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 5 Are In & It's A $38 Million Jackpot

Time to get your tickets out!

Trending Staff Writer
A Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers are in for the draw on April 5 so it's time to check your tickets to see if you've become a whole lot richer.

With this Lotto Max draw, an impressive $38 million jackpot is available!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 5

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 5 are 14, 24, 34, 39, 43, 48 and 50. The bonus to have is 20.

When it comes to Encore, the number you want to have is 1865396.

No one had the winning ticket for this draw which means the $38 million jackpot is getting bumped up to $45 million for the draw on Friday, April 8.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 1

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 1 were 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43 and 50. The bonus number to have was 41.

When it comes to Encore, that digit is 9214908.

For Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:

  • 1, 3, 15, 16, 22, 31 and 38
  • 1, 5, 9, 22, 23, 44 and 46
  • 1, 6, 21, 23, 31, 35 and 43
  • 2, 4, 7, 12, 25, 26 and 31
  • 2, 4, 9, 22, 25, 34 and 49
  • 2, 12, 14, 22, 34, 38 and 47
  • 3, 22, 23, 28, 35, 36 and 38
  • 4, 5, 6, 14, 20, 38 and 41
  • 4, 5, 10, 11, 34, 48 and 50
  • 4, 9, 10, 19, 26, 28 and 38
  • 4, 11, 29, 37, 41, 42 and 45
  • 4, 12, 13, 37, 48, 49 and 50
  • 5, 6, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 27
  • 5, 6, 23, 38, 41, 47 and 48
  • 5, 7, 10, 11, 21, 34 and 43
  • 5, 12, 20, 33, 35, 40 and 47
  • 6, 8, 10, 15, 16, 40 and 47
  • 6, 9, 11, 12, 17, 19 and 39
  • 6, 10, 12, 21, 22, 40 and 50
  • 6, 10, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 27
  • 6, 17, 22, 23, 24, 31 and 46
  • 7, 11, 32, 35, 39, 43 and 45
  • 7, 17, 20, 33, 41, 45 and 49
  • 8, 9, 19, 20, 23, 30 and 47
  • 8, 20, 25, 31, 34, 48 and 49
  • 9, 12, 16, 19, 25, 29 and 33
  • 9, 18, 19, 21, 30, 31 and 44
  • 10, 17, 22, 28, 36, 37 and 47
  • 11, 12, 13, 20, 21, 30 and 47
  • 11, 12, 14, 17, 19, 34 and 49
  • 11, 12, 14, 18, 26, 30 and 44
  • 12, 19, 33, 34, 35, 44 and 47
  • 12, 29, 32, 35, 37, 38 and 41
  • 13, 15, 25, 28, 30, 40 and 41
  • 14, 16, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 47
  • 15, 35, 39, 40, 46, 47 and 50
  • 16, 32, 36, 37, 38, 45 and 48
  • 17, 19, 20, 28, 29, 36 and 41
  • 24, 26, 33, 35, 42, 43 and 44
  • 26, 30, 38, 43, 45, 49 and 50
Someone in Alberta had the winning ticket and took home a whopping $70 million, which reset the jackpot for April 5 to $38 million!

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

