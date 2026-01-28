Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 27 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

person holding lotto max ticket from olg

Lotto Max ticket.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 27 have been revealed.

You have a chance to win the $15 million jackpot with this Lotto Max draw.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 27?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 27 are 5, 9, 24, 30, 36, 39 and 43, with 21 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $15 millon jackpot in this Tuesday's draw.

But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $4,792 have been won across Canada, along with free plays.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on January 30 will offer a $20 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 23?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 23 were 3, 9, 13, 16, 18, 27 and 29. Then, the bonus number was 2.

Nobody in Canada had a winning ticket for the $10 millon jackpot in Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

