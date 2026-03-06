7 food products recalled at Costco recently due to E. coli, Salmonella, glass, and other issues

You can get refunds if you bought these items.

A few product recalls have been issued recently for foods at Costco.

That includes ramen, chocolates, Pizza Pops, infant formula, and other items.

With the recalled items, there are possible contaminations from E. coli, Salmonella, glass, toxins, natural rubber material and undeclared ingredients.

If you purchased any of these affected products at the wholesale retailer, you can return them to a Costco Canada warehouse and get a full refund.

So, here's what you need to know about the recent food recalls at Costco.

Ramen with chicken

packaging for recalled Shoyu Ramen with Chicken Bowls from costco

Recalled Shoyu Ramen with Chicken Bowls.

Costco

A recall of Shoyu Ramen with Chicken Bowls was issued in March due to the potential presence of glass in the product.

The affected Shoyu Ramen with Chicken Bowls (Costco Item #1162180) were sold at Costco warehouses between December 2024 and February 2026.

This recall is for the Shoyu Ramen with Chicken Bowls in 6 x 268-gram packages with best-before dates between May 24, 2026 and May 10, 2027.

Dubai chocolate mousse

packaging for recalled Delici Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse sold at costco

Recalled Delici Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse.

Costco

A recall of Delici Dubai Chocolate Mousse was issued in March due to the possible presence of cashew nuts and macadamia nuts that aren't declared on the label.

It was sold at Costco warehouses between January 2026 and February 2026

The affected Delici Dubai Chocolate Mousse (Costco Item #1990644) products came in 6 x 76-gram packages.

All items with 812190020825 as the UPC and these best-before dates are recalled:

  • BB/MA 27 FEB 26
  • BB/MA 02 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 04 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 05 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 06 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 09 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 11 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 13 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 18 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 25 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 27 MAR 26

Yakitori chicken fried rice

packaging for recalled Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice sold at costco

Recalled Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice.

Costco

Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice was recalled in February and March due to potential glass contamination.

Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice (Costco Item #819988) at a Costco warehouse or a Costco Business Centre between December 2025 and February 2026.

The affected products have these best-before dates:

  • September 9, 2026, to November 12, 2026
  • November 24, 2026, to December 22, 2026

Infant formula

packaging for recalled Kendamil infant formula sold at costco

Recalled Kendamil infant formula.

Costco

A recall of Kendamil infant formula (Costco Item #1906402) was issued in February due to the potential presence of cereulide toxin in the ARA oil in these products.

It was sold at Costco warehouses, Costco Business Centres and Costco.ca between June 2025 and February 2026.

The affected Kendamil infant formula milk-based powder with iron came in a 1049-gram pack and had these codes and dates:

  • UPC — 8 50045 23826 1
  • best before — 2027 MA 01
  • lot code — L 897274 M 121

Beef cabbage rolls

packaging for recalled Discovery Kitchens Beef Cabbage Rolls sold at costco

Recalled Discovery Kitchens Beef Cabbage Rolls.

Costco

A recall was issued for Discovery Kitchens Beef Cabbage Rolls due to the potential presence of pieces of thin, flexible, soft natural rubber material.

These Beef Cabbage Rolls (Costco Item #1998447) were sold at Costco warehouses between February 18, 2026 and February 19, 2026.

The affected products came in 2 x 907-gram packs with these lot codes:

  • 20270120
  • 20270121
  • 20270122

Pizza Pops

packaging for recalled \u200bPillsbury Supremo Extreme Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Pops sold at costco

Recalled Pillsbury Supremo Extreme Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Pops.

Costco

Certain Pizza Pops were recalled in January due to the potential presence of E. coli O26.

Pillsbury Supremo Extreme Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Pops (Costco Item #5002378) were sold at Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres between September 2025 and January 2026.

The affected products have these lot codes:

  • 10JN2026WN
  • 11JN2026WN
  • 12JN2026WN
  • 17JN2026WN
  • 18JN2026WN

This was part of a Pillsbury Pizza Pops recall that was issued in December and then updated in January.

Chocolate bars and boxes

box and bar packages of recalled Peace by Chocolate products sold at costco Recalled Peace by Chocolate box and bar.

Costco

Certain Peace By Chocolate pistachio-containing chocolate products were recalled in January due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Both the Small Bestsellers Box (Costco Item #1949347) and the Medium Bestsellers Box (Costco Item #1949350) were sold on Costco.ca between September 7, 2025 and December 3, 2025.

Those variety packs include the recalled Our Classic Box (with 15 assorted filled chocolates) and The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar products.

For the 160-gram Our Classic Box, these are the affected items:

  • lot number 25284 and best before date 2026OC11
  • lot number 25297 and best before date 2026OC24
  • lot number 25247 and best before date 2026SE04
  • lot number 25251 and best before date 2026SE08
  • lot number 25329 and best before date 2026NO25

For the 92-gram The Harmony Bar, these are the affected items:

  • lot number 25245 and best before date 2027FE28
  • lot number 25322 and best before date 2027MA18
  • lot number 25300 and best before date 2027AL22
  • lot number 25280 and best before date 2027AL06
  • lot number 25281 and best before date 2027AL06

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

