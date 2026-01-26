More frozen pizza snacks are being recalled in Canada because of E. coli
Severe illness from E. coli can be deadly.
There is a new product recall for Pizza Pops due to possible E. coli contamination.
You should check your freezer for these items because E. coli could cause severe illness and even death.
On January 25, 2026, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a food recall warning for certain Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops.
The affected products are being recalled because of possible E. coli O26 contamination.
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
It was related to a recall of certain Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon in December.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, there are 11 additional products that could be contaminated with E. coli.
The items have been distributed nationally.
Recalled Pizza Pops 3 Cheese and Pizza Pops Pepperoni.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
These are the affected Pillsbury Pizza Pops products in the January recall:
- Pizza Pops 3 Cheese (four pizza snacks, 380 grams); UPC 0 69052 12952 7; best before 15JN2026WN and 16JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops 3 Cheese (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms); UPC 0 69052 12958 9; best before 15JN2026WN and 16JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Pepperoni (four pizza snacks, 380 grams); UPC 0 69052 12953 4; best before 16JN2026WN and 17JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Pepperoni (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms); UPC 0 69052 12962 6; best before 17JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon (30 pizza snacks, 3 kilograms); UPC 0 69052 46901 2; best before 17JN2026WN and 18JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon (four pizza snacks, 380 grams); UPC 0 69052 12948 0; best before 18JN2026WN and 19JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms); UPC 0 69052 12961 9; best before 18JN2026WN and 19JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops 3 Meat (four pizza snacks, 380 grams); UPC 0 69052 12955 8; best before 19JN2026WN, 20JN2026WN and 21JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Deluxe (eight pizza snacks, 760 grams); UPC 0 69052 12966 4; best before 08JN2026WN and 09JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Deluxe (four pizza snacks, 380 grams); UPC 0 69052 12949 7; best before 14JN2026WN and 15JN2026WN
- Pizza Pops Deluxe (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms); UPC 0 69052 13288 6; best before 14JN2026WN and 15JN2026WN
Recalled Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said to check if you have the recalled products and not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the items.
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where you purchased them.
If you think you got sick from consuming this recalled product, you're being told to contact your healthcare provider.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned that food contaminated with E. coli O26 might not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.
In severe cases of illness, some people could have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis, or sustain permanent kidney damage.
There is the possibility of death in severe cases.
