lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, April 12 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

Time to see if you got the lucky numbers!

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a Lotto max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 12 are out, so it's time to see you're the big winner!

For this draw, Lotto Max is offering up a whopping $50 million jackpot as well as three opportunities to win $1 million in Maxmillions.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 12

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 12 are 3, 5, 7, 19, 32, 34, 50. The bonus number to have is 25.

For those who get Encore on their tickets, the winning number for that is 2499728.

With the Maxmillions draw, the winning numbers are:

  • 5, 10, 14, 33, 42, 46 and 48
  • 13, 14, 19, 21, 35, 40 and 50
  • 11, 14, 20, 21, 23, 30 and 46

No one got all of the lucky numbers for the $50 million jackpot which means the big prize on Friday, April 15 will get bumped up to $55 million.

As well, there will be eight individual Maxmillions available to be won!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 8

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 8 were 1, 2, 14, 15, 21, 26, and 29, and the bonus was 4.

For those who played Encore, the winning number for that was 4254494.

Because there was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada, it bumped the pot for the April 12 jackpot up to $50 million with three prizes worth $1 million also available.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

