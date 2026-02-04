Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 3 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
It's time to check your tickets.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 3 are out now.
A $25 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the winning tickets, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 3 are 4, 19, 20, 31, 34, 45 and 48, with 40 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.
But thousands of cash prizes from $20 to $3,962 have been won, along with free plays. So, check the numbers on your tickets!
The next Lotto Max draw on February 6 will offer a $30 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 30?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 30 were 30, 34, 38, 43, 44, 46 and 49. Then, the bonus number was 47.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.