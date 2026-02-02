TTC is hiring transit operators and you can make up to $41 an hour without a degree
These operator jobs are for buses, streetcars, subways, and other vehicles. 🚇
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring transit operators, and the salary is up to $41 an hour.
You don't need a university degree or a college diploma for these positions.
Currently, the transit agency is looking for people to operate transit vehicles like buses, streetcars, subways, light rail transit or Wheel-Trans buses.
These TTC jobs have a minimum 40-hour workweek and require you to work a variety of schedules with various shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
As a Transit Operator with the TTC, you will be responsible for:
- safely and efficiently operating transit vehicles
- providing information to customers about fares, service routes, schedules, short-turns, delays, diversions, emergencies, transit policies/regulations, etc.
- making announcements to customers, including connecting route locations
- demonstrating courteous behaviour towards customers
- assisting customers with mobility needs by following prescribed procedures for specially equipped vehicles, door-to-door pick-up/drop-off and on-board securement of passengers
- treating passengers and employees with respect and dignity
- ensuring the needs of passengers and employees with disabilities are accommodated and/or addressed
Transit Operator jobs pay $32.16 to $41.98 an hour, which adds up to $66,892.80 to $87,318.40 a year with the 40-hour workweeks.
You need a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent and frontline, face-to-face customer service experience.
Also, you must be able to read, understand and follow written rules and procedures, follow verbal instructions, and write legibly.
The ability to deal with the public and communicate effectively while providing essential transit service is required for this job.
You need a valid non-probationary Ontario Class G driver's license in good standing.
Bus operators need a Class CZ license, and Wheel-Trans operators need a Class F license.
Also, you must be a safety-conscious driver and have knowledge of the GTA's major roads and intersections.
If you want to apply, the deadline is Saturday, February 28, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.