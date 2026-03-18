Canada's population dropped in 2025 for the first time in recorded history — Here's why

Statistics Canada says the drop is primarily due to a massive immigration slowdown.

New Canadians stand with their right hand in the air as they take an oath of citizenship.

Some of the nearly 400 new Canadians from 65 countries take an oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Chris Young | The Canadian Press
Writer

Statistics Canada's latest population estimate suggests Canada's population declined last year, due primarily to a drop in the number of non-permanent immigrants.

The estimate suggests Canada's population lost about 102,000 people in 2025 — the first net loss in its data dating back 80 years.

That came after the non-permanent resident population fell by more than 171,000 individuals between Oct. 1, 2025 and Jan. 1, 2026.

The agency says these estimates should be interpreted with caution, as a spike in renewals for work and study permits could lead to larger-than-usual population changes in the coming months.

The latest figures from the immigration department show the number of arriving international students and workers continues to decline, with a 28 per cent drop in new arrivals between January 2025 and January 2026.

The government's Immigration Levels Plan for 2026 plots a continuing reduction in the number of temporary workers and international students over the next three years, after years of rapid growth that peaked in fall 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2026.

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  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

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