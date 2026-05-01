I'm an Ottawa local and here's my definitive list of the 17 best restaurants in the city
My real Ottawa food rotation — no gatekeeping🍽️
Ottawa's a true melting pot of different cuisines, neighbourhood spots, and everything in between, so it's pretty easy to eat your way through the best restaurants in Ottawa and leave satisfied.
I'd consider myself a pretty big foodie, and even though I moved to Japan this year, I still think about a lot of these spots — and fully plan on stopping in when I'm back home.
This list isn't ranked, and there are definitely more amazing restaurants in Ottawa that didn't make it here, but if you're visiting the capital, or just looking for some local favourites, these are the 18 places I'd personally recommend.
The Green Door Restaurant & Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegetarian / Buffet
Address: 198 Main Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've been going to The Green Door since I was a kid, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Even though I'm not a vegetarian anymore, I still come back because everything is just that good.
It's a pay-by-weight buffet with hot and cold dishes, and everything is seasonal, farm-to-table.
The desserts are also incredible — especially the chocolate brownie.
Sansotei Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I tried Sansotei Ramen for the first time in 2025 after years of friends recommending it, and I instantly understood the hype.
They specialize in authentic tonkostu ramen, and as someone who lives in Japan and eats ramen multiple times a week, Sansotei definitely holds its own.
There's a good variety on the menu too — from classic tonkotsu to spicy tantan and miso options — and I've definitely gone back more than once since my first bowl (sometimes multiple days in a row!)
Pili Pili Charcoal Grilled Chicken
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: African-inspired
Address: 205 Dalhousie Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm always down for a good chicken spot, and Pili Pili does it really well.
The portions are generous, the combos are delicious, and the plantains are a must-order.
It's one of those places that'll always hit the spot.
Corazón de Maíz
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 55 ByWard Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: When I lived downtown, this was my go-to burrito spot.
The chicken and beef options are both great, and they do all the classics like tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, and nachos, too.
Buvette Daphnée
Small plates at Buvette Daphnée
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French / Wine bar
Address: 11 William St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is such a cozy spot with a really nice atmosphere.
I went here with my aunt and ended up loving everything from the food to the drinks and desserts — especially the croquettes de cretons.
It was also the first (and only) place that actually made me enjoy tartare, which, honestly, says a lot.
Le Mien Craft Noodle
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese noodles
Address: 43 William St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I went through a phase where I was here multiple times a week — and I'm not ashamed.
The hand-pulled noodles are incredible, and the broth feels like a warm hug in a bowl.
I usually go for the traditional beef noodle soup, topped with lots of chilli oil, fresh cilantro, and green onion.
Saigon Boy Noodle House
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese / Asian
Address: 648 Somerset St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has no shortage of great Vietnamese food, but Saigon Boy is a standout for me.
I'm a vermicelli and spring roll kind of girl, and I've never been disappointed here.
It's also reasonably priced, so it's an easy spot to have on repeat.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American breakfast
Address: 1130 St Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Everyone has their favourite local breakfast, and Perkins will always be mine.
The pancakes are so fluffy, the breakfast platters are filling, and I've been a loyal customer since childhood (seriously).
I've tried a ton of breakfast spots in Ottawa, but Perkins always hits the spot.
After Hours
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Tacos / Comfort food
Address: 150 Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: I found After Hours randomly after seeing their sign at Cadman's Bagels, and I've been hooked ever since.
Their birria tacos are the highlight (especially the chicken birria), but they also have classics like mac & cheese, wings, and loaded fries.
Definitely worth a try.
Heartbreakers
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Heartbreakers is one of the most talked-about pizza spots in Ottawa — and for good reason.
The flavours are fun, the crust is great, and if you’ve never had honey drizzled on pizza, this is your sign.
The Whalesbone
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I still dream about the meals I've had here.
Whalesbone is best known for its seafood, but I usually go for the lobster bucatini and a dry-aged steak.
It's a great spot for a nicer night out, and the menu varies slightly by location.
Supply and Demand
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Raw bar / Italian
Address: 1335 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a classy spot with a really nice atmosphere.
I love pasta in any shape or form, so this is a great place for that, but you can also grab fresh seafood, small plates, and fun desserts.
Hugo Taco
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 399 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hugo Taco is one of those spots that Ottawa locals genuinely rave about — including both of my foodie aunts.
The tacos are fresh, affordable, and full of flavour, and the agua fresca is a must-order.
Thr33’s Co. SnackBar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Small plates / Snacks
Address: 589 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy spot really impressed me the first time I went.
The small plates are perfect for sharing, and the rotating menu keeps things fresh.
It's the kind of place where you just order a bunch of dishes and try a little bit of everything — one of my favourite ways to eat.
Gyubee Japanese Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese BBQ
Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I had to include Gyubee on this list.
It's an all-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ where you grill everything at the table yourself, which I find pretty fun.
The beef and pork cuts are great, the honey sweet potato is incredible, and the mini crème brûlée at the end is basically mandatory for me.
Corner Peach
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian bistro
Address: 802 Somerset St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The space is lovely, the seasonal menu never misses, and you can’t really go wrong with anything you order.
But honestly, the from-scratch bakery is what makes it for me — especially the crème brûlée donut (it literally changed my life).
Ayla's Social Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 338 Preston St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a warm, family-owned spot with incredible food.
Everything on the menu sounds like a dream, which is always a good sign.
The kababs, pita, and halloumi fries are all raved about, and any place with a cake of the day automatically wins in my books.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.