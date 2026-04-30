A new Canadian coin looks like an artsy loonie but it's worth a lot more than just $1

It features red and black colour enhancements.

pile of canadian loonies, toonies and other coins

Canadian coins.

Ilana Gotz | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This new Canadian coin looks like an artsy version of the loonie.

But it's worth more than $1 and will cost you more than that, too.

Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint dropped the Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin.

It's part of a three-coin series celebrating clan animals that are central to Anishinabek identity and teachings, with each coin reflecting the spiritual guides and living links between the Anishinabek and the animal world.

This new coin features a design from Anishinaabe artist Mark V. Nadjiwan.

The reverse side has a red sun in the morning sky above Ajijaak (the Crane), which stands among the reeds with its wings spread and spanning almost the entire coin.

Ajijaak is a living emblem of guidance and collective purpose that's revered as one of the core clans of the Anishinabek.

This coin is reminiscent of a loonie, which also features a bird in its natural habitat.

But the Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin has a more artistic style than the $1 circulation coin, and it has a face value of $15.

Also, it features red, black, grey and beige colour enhancements that make it look like artwork.

Reverse side of Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin Reverse side of the Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

It also has engravings of "CHARLES III," "CANADA 2026," "D. G. REX," and "15 DOLLARS."

Obverse side of Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin with King Charles effigy Obverse of the Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin with an effigy of King Charles.Royal Canadian Mint

There is a limited mintage of 10,000 coins.

Since it's not a circulation coin, you won't find it in your change if you pay with cash at a store in Canada.

It costs $219.95 to buy this coin from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The next coins in the Clan Animals series will be released in June and October.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

new coins royal canadian mint canadian coins
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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