A new Canadian coin looks like an artsy loonie but it's worth a lot more than just $1
It features red and black colour enhancements.
This new Canadian coin looks like an artsy version of the loonie.
But it's worth more than $1 and will cost you more than that, too.
Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint dropped the Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin.
It's part of a three-coin series celebrating clan animals that are central to Anishinabek identity and teachings, with each coin reflecting the spiritual guides and living links between the Anishinabek and the animal world.
This new coin features a design from Anishinaabe artist Mark V. Nadjiwan.
The reverse side has a red sun in the morning sky above Ajijaak (the Crane), which stands among the reeds with its wings spread and spanning almost the entire coin.
Ajijaak is a living emblem of guidance and collective purpose that's revered as one of the core clans of the Anishinabek.
This coin is reminiscent of a loonie, which also features a bird in its natural habitat.
But the Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin has a more artistic style than the $1 circulation coin, and it has a face value of $15.
Also, it features red, black, grey and beige colour enhancements that make it look like artwork.
Reverse side of the Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse of the coin features an effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
It also has engravings of "CHARLES III," "CANADA 2026," "D. G. REX," and "15 DOLLARS."
Obverse of the Clan Animals: Sandhill Crane Fine Silver Coin with an effigy of King Charles.Royal Canadian Mint
There is a limited mintage of 10,000 coins.
Since it's not a circulation coin, you won't find it in your change if you pay with cash at a store in Canada.
It costs $219.95 to buy this coin from the Royal Canadian Mint.
The next coins in the Clan Animals series will be released in June and October.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.