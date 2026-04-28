Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic in the country
Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic
Ozempic is shown at a pharmacy in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal
Writer

Health Canada has approved the first generic version of brand-name Ozempic.

The department says Canada is the first G7 country to authorize generic semaglutide.  

The injectable medication is manufactured by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in India and is approved for the once-weekly treatment of Type 2 diabetes in adults.

In a news release, Health Canada says many generic medications are 45 to 90 per cent cheaper than brand-name versions.

Many people without drug coverage have been eagerly waiting for generic semaglutide because Novo Nordisk's Ozempic can cost hundreds of dollars a month. 

Although the medication is approved for diabetes treatment, it is often prescribed off-label for weight loss. 

Health Canada says it continues to review eight other generic semaglutide submissions from other companies. 

How much cheaper generic semaglutide will be than Ozempic depends on how many generic options are approved and hit the market, said Mina Tadrous, a pharmaceutical policy expert at the University of Toronto.

According to the pricing structure of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, the first generic medication could cost 75 to 85 per cent of the brand name. Once a second medication enters the market, the price for both drops to 50 per cent. When there are three or more generic products available in Canada, the cost would decrease to about 35 per cent of brand-name Ozempic's price.

India's drug agency approved two generic semaglutide medications by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in March, after Novo Nordisk's Ozempic patent expired in that country. 

The generic semaglutide approved by Health Canada on Tuesday was submitted for review in early 2024.

Health Canada said it met its target timeline of six months because it doesn't include the time required for the company to provide additional data or information requested by the department. 

"The generic versions of semaglutide are complex synthetic products that are pharmaceutically equivalent to the brand-name biologic drug. Health Canada's review ensures that differences between these products do not affect the safety, efficacy or quality of the drug," the department's news release said. 

"The availability of generic drugs is expected to have a positive impact in Canada, including potential cost savings for patients and the health-care system."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Nicole Ireland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

No trace of Toronto man's HIV after bone marrow transplant

Toronto man's HIV no longer detectable after bone marrow transplant

Government introduces space launch bill

Government introduces bill to support space launches from Canadian territory

Quebec consumer protector warns air travellers

Quebec consumer protector urges caution around air ticket prices too good to be true

Gas exposure at pool linked with mixing chemicals

City spokesperson says Crystal Pool is safe again, but remains closed until Tuesday

This park near Toronto has a boardwalk trail and dreamy swing bridge right over a waterfall

It's reopening soon!

Your federal benefit payments could be delayed or stopped soon and here's why

These benefits offer thousands of dollars.

This hidden park near Toronto is a cherry blossom oasis with Japanese bridges and zen gardens

It's like a spring trip to Japan.

These grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices, according to Canadian shoppers

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another."

This is how a sovereign wealth fund works

Canada is getting a sovereign wealth fund. What does that mean and how do they work?

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

These government benefits have payment dates in May and some offer more than $500

You could get a lot of money!

Carney unveils Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Ontario's May weather forecast reveals which days will be sunny and warm

The month will be cooler than normal but warm temperatures are still in the forecast.

Carney teases 'good news' in spring fiscal update

Prime Minister Mark Carney promises 'good news' in spring economic update