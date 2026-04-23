Quebec consumer protector urges caution around air ticket prices too good to be true

Quebec consumer protector warns air travellers
Quebec's consumer protection office is warning travellers to watch out for websites selling plane tickets at prices that seem too good to be true.
The Office de la protection du consommateur says it has seen a rise in complaints from people who booked cheap airline tickets, only to discover their reservations weren't upheld.
The office says some consumers were informed days before their trip that the original price won't be honoured and were offered new tickets at a higher price.
It says some were also told that the original tickets can't be refunded, or that a large cancellation penalty will apply.
The office says the problems involve businesses that act as intermediaries and don't have a valid travel agent permit in Quebec.
It notes that British-based Flights & Holidays UK Ltd. was fined more than $6,000 in 2024 for violating Quebec consumer protection laws that bar sellers from charging customers a higher price than what's advertised.
The office suggests that buyers verify that the sites they're using have a Quebec travel agent permit, which means buyers could be eligible for reimbursement from a compensation fund if they are overcharged.
They say buyers whose reservations aren't honoured can also initiate a chargeback on their credit cards and can reach out to the office for guidance on how to get their money back.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.
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