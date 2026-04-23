Quebec consumer protector warns air travellers

Quebec consumer protector urges caution around air ticket prices too good to be true
Quebec consumer protector warns air travellers
A traveller wheels their baggage through Trudeau airport in Montreal, Friday, January 3, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Writer

Quebec's consumer protection office is warning travellers to watch out for websites selling plane tickets at prices that seem too good to be true.

The Office de la protection du consommateur says it has seen a rise in complaints from people who booked cheap airline tickets, only to discover their reservations weren't upheld.

The office says some consumers were informed days before their trip that the original price won't be honoured and were offered new tickets at a higher price. 

It says some were also told that the original tickets can't be refunded, or that a large cancellation penalty will apply.

The office says the problems involve businesses that act as intermediaries and don't have a valid travel agent permit in Quebec.

It notes that British-based Flights & Holidays UK Ltd. was fined more than $6,000 in 2024 for violating Quebec consumer protection laws that bar sellers from charging customers a higher price than what's advertised.

The office suggests that buyers verify that the sites they're using have a Quebec travel agent permit, which means buyers could be eligible for reimbursement from a compensation fund if they are overcharged.

They say buyers whose reservations aren't honoured can also initiate a chargeback on their credit cards and can reach out to the office for guidance on how to get their money back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

This little Ontario town with smooth sandy beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

You can spend all summer on the beach.

The best fast food coffee in Canada was ranked and Tim Hortons didn't top the list

There's a clear favourite for Canadians.

I went on dates in Vancouver and Toronto — there are some big differences I wasn't expecting

Your dating life will change with a cross country move... you've been warned.

Mexico gunman in B.C. tour group's photo

B.C. tourists smile at Mexico pyramid. Behind them, a gunman, moments before killing

Air Canada jet in near miss at U.S. airport

Air Canada jet involved in near miss at New York airport: FAA

U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney

Carney says the U.S. can't dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review

7 things I got completely wrong about Calgary until I actually lived here

I'll admit – I had some misconceptions about this city...

Ontario Lotto Max winners got an $80M jackpot and checked the numbers with pen and paper

This is the biggest Lotto Max jackpot that's ever been won in Ontario!

8 Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA that pay up to $164,000 a year and $44 an hour

The transit agency operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario.