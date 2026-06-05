Texas company to pay B.C. First Nation $12M over 2016 tugboat spill
A British Columbia First Nation says a Texas company has agreed to pay more than $12 million in the first portion of a "multi-part settlement" after a grounded tugboat spilled about 110,000 litres of pollutants in central coast waters in 2016.
The Tribal Council at the Heiltsuk Nation says in a notice to members on Facebook this week that the deal involves parties including Houston-based liquid marine transport operator Kirby Corp.
The statement says Kirby has agreed to pay the Heiltsuk Nation after a court order is issued later this year, as well as to attend a washing ceremony in Bella Bella, B.C.
Kirby has also agreed that its vessels will no longer travel through Heiltsuk waters without prior consent.
The deal comes after the tugboat Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella in October 2016, spilling contaminants including diesel into waters the Heiltsuk Nation says support "harvesting, cultural practices, and community well-being."
The First Nation says the impacts have lasted years, environmentally, economically, culturally and spiritually.
It says it will continue to pursue other claims linked to the spill against the Canadian government and the federal Ship-source Oil Pollution compensation fund.
"While this first settlement is an important step, it does not close this chapter," the statement says.
"The Nation remains committed to seeking accountability, supporting healing, and protecting the waters, lands, and way of life that are central to the Nation."
The Heiltsuk Nation has been prominent in environmental efforts along B.C.'s coast, most recently as one of six Indigenous partners in an agreement with Ottawa and the province to create a 6,700-square-kilometre national marine conservation reserve.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.
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