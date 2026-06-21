Muslim group and federal culture minister decry alleged attack on imam in Victoria

Federal minister decries alleged attack on BC imam
Federal minister decries alleged attack on BC imam
A Muslim group and Culture Minister Marc Miller are decrying an alleged attack on an imam of a mosque in Victoria. Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture speaks during a Gen(Z)AI Plenary Convening fireside chat in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

A Muslim group and Culture Minister Marc Miller are decrying an alleged attack on an imam of a mosque in Victoria.

Miller says in a tweet that the reported assault is "appalling and vile" and that such violence and Islamophobia have no place in Canada.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says in a statement that the imam was parked in his vehicle after leading prayers when someone allegedly forced open his car door and assaulted him.

It says that during the assault, the person allegedly yelled Islamophobic slurs and told him to "go back to your country." 

The group says the BC Muslim Association has been working hard over the past 48 hours with relevant authorities to ensure safety and accountability, and notes that it understands police have arrested the suspect.

Police in Victoria have not yet responded to a request for information about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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