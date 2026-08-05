Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 4 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

person holding two lotto max tickets from olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 4 have been revealed.

There is a $20 million jackpot available with this Lotto Max draw, plus Maxplus prizes that are each worth $100,000.

You can check your tickets to see if you matched the numbers and are a winner.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxplus prizes, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 4?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 4 are 1, 13, 24, 34, 46, 50 and 51, with 36 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $20 million jackpot in this draw.

But three of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won with tickets sold in B.C. and Ontario.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on August 7 will offer a $25 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 31?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 31 were 3, 28, 32, 37, 40, 44 and 47. The bonus number was 23.

Nobody won the $15 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

Two of the Maxplus prizes were won in the Prairies and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numbers lotto max
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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