Ontario is getting new Costco stores this year and here's when you can shop at the warehouses
The opening dates are coming up soon!
Costco is opening new stores in Ontario this year.
The wholesale retailer just shared more details about the warehouses, including when you can shop.
Costco Canada has many stores in the province, and two more locations are opening soon in southern Ontario.
So, here's what you need to know about what you can shop for and when you can shop at the East Windsor Costco and Wasaga Beach Costco.
The new East Windsor Costco is located on Catherine Street, which is near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.
There are the usual meat, fresh produce, and bakery sections at the warehouse for you to get food products, along with a Costco food court.
Costco members can also get tech products in the electronics department and have access to a pharmacy, optical lab, hearing centre and tire centre.
You can shop at the East Windsor Costco soon because the warehouse is opening in November.
The new Wasaga Beach Costco is located at 345 Lyons Court in Wasaga Beach, which is near Highway 26 and Mosley Street.
You can shop the typical meat, produce, and bakery departments in the grocery section. Also, there is a Costco food court at this warehouse.
Along with food, you can get household products throughout the store and tech like TVs, laptops, appliances, and more in the electronics department.
Costco members will have access to a pharmacy, hearing centre, optical lab, and tire centre at this store as well.
You can shop at the Wasaga Beach warehouse soon because it's opening in November.
If you want to become a Costco member to shop at the new East Windsor or Wasaga Beach stores, a Gold Star membership costs $65 a year and an Executive membership costs $130 a year.
The last new Costco that opened in Ontario was the East Gwillimbury Business Centre in December 2025.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.