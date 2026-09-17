Convoy leader Lich denied permission to travel internationally

Convoy leader can't leave country
Convoy leader can't leave country
Tamara Lich leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being sentenced in her trial with fellow Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

An Ontario judge says Tamara Lich, one of the key organizers of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa, will not be allowed to travel abroad.

Last October, Lich was found guilty of mischief for her role in the mass protest which blockaded downtown Ottawa around Parliament Hill for nearly a month.

She was sentenced to 12 months of house arrest.

In July, Lich applied to the court for permission to travel internationally, including to participate in a cruise for her job at Rebel News.

Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said Lich has abided by the conditions of her sentence but the material circumstances of her situation haven't changed.

Perkins-McVey says allowing international travel would diminish the punitive and deterrent effects of her sentence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will get heavy snow, ice storms and cold

The province will be a weather battleground.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 15 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

We have MaxPlus winners!

NAV Canada is hiring across the country for air traffic controller jobs that pay up to $207,000

You don't need any work experience because training is provided.

Diver hospitalized after apparent white shark encounter in Quebec

Diver hospitalized after shark encounter off Percé

Certain frozen fruit is being recalled in Canada due to norovirus contamination

There are reports of illnesses.

A magical Harry Potter experience is coming to Toronto with Knight Bus rides and Butterbeer

You can unleash your inner wizard. 🪄

Trump calls possible Canada-EU move a hostile act after escalating trade war

Trump says Canada-EU move a 'hostile act'

A new winter forecast calls for a 'dramatic' season of blizzards, snow and icy weather in Canada

Some parts of the country will have a colder and snowier winter.

Canadians say this fall getaway near Ottawa with cozy villages is better than a trip to the US

Add this spot to your fall bucket list. 🍂