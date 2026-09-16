Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 15 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot
We have MaxPlus winners!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 15 are available.
A $40 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, along with MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each.
If you bought tickets, you can check your numbers now to see if you're a winner!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the MaxPlus winners, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 15?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 15 are 2, 23, 30, 38, 40, 44 and 49, with 18 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $40 million jackpot.
Two of the MaxPlus prizes have been won with a single ticket, and another $100,000 prize is split between two winners. The winning tickets are from Ontario and Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on September 18 will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 11 were 1, 38, 41, 44, 45, 49 and 51. The bonus number was 47.
Nobody won the $30 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
With MaxPlus, four of the $100,000 prizes were won with tickets sold in the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.