NAV Canada is hiring across the country for air traffic controller jobs that pay up to $207,000
You don't need any work experience because training is provided.
NAV Canada is hiring air traffic controllers in cities across the country.
These are high-paying jobs with salaries between $104,258 and $207,450 after training.
You don't need a university degree or college diploma for this position. Also, previous work experience isn't required because you get job-specific training.
NAV Canada helps pilots safely navigate 18 million square kilometres of Canadian and North Atlantic airspace.
Air traffic controllers work at NAV Canada sites across the country and coordinate the safe, efficient and orderly flow of air traffic in seven flight information regions.
There are two kinds of air traffic controller jobs: area controllers and tower controllers.
NAV Canada is currently hiring area controllers and tower controllers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Moncton and Gander.
Area controllers work at Area Control Centres and are responsible for air traffic in a large section of Canadian airspace. Tower controllers work at towers with direct views of airports and aircraft, using radio communication to issue instructions and clearances.
You must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, and be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident to get hired.
Also, you need verbal communication, memorization, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
Area controllers make $58,606 to $61,337 during training, then $143,513 to $207,450 a year after training.
Training for area controllers includes three phases (initial training, specialty training and on-the-job training) and takes 20 to 27 months to complete.
Tower controllers make $58,606 to $61,337 during training, then $104,258 to $207,450 a year after training.
Training for tower controllers has two phases (initial training in a classroom and with a simulator, and on-the-job training) and takes 12 to 27 months to complete.
If you want to work as an air traffic controller with NAV Canada, the deadline to apply is September 30, 2026.
Air Traffic Controller
Salary: $58,606 to $207,450
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Moncton and Gander
Who Should Apply: You must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, and be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.
Also, you need to have verbal communication, memorization, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.