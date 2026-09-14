Ontario is home to the world's longest canopy boardwalk and it's even prettier in the fall
You can wander through a sea of colourful leaves.
Fall in Ontario is beautiful to soak up from the ground, but this unique adventure lets you take in the season from somewhere a little more unexpected: high above the forest floor.
While there are plenty of scenic trails to explore around the province, this elevated experience takes you right into the treetops, where you'll be surrounded by a canopy of fiery reds, golden yellows and glowing oranges.
If you're looking for a memorable way to soak up vibrant fall colours, you may want to add it to your autumn plans.
Tucked away in Haliburton, this adventure offers a totally different perspective on the forest and makes for a magical way to experience the autumn season.
The Haliburton Forest Canopy Tour is a multi-part outdoor experience that combines a scenic drive, paddling, hiking and a walk among the trees.
Your adventure begins with a drive through the private forest, where the landscape is transformed by fall foliage. From there, you'll hop into a canoe and paddle across Pelaw Lake, with the colourful leaves reflected across the water.
After exploring the Pelaw River Rapids with a guide, you'll eventually reach the highlight of the experience: the canopy boardwalk.
Stretching for more than half a kilometre, the suspended walkway is the longest canopy boardwalk of its kind in the world.
It sits roughly 10 to 20 metres above the ground, giving you the chance to wander through the upper reaches of the forest and look out over a sea of autumn leaves.
The experience takes around 3.5 to 4 hours, so you'll want to set aside a good chunk of the day for the adventure and dress for the weather. Comfortable walking shoes are also a must, especially since the tour includes time on the forest floor as well as the elevated walkway.
The forest has even more to discover once you're back on solid ground. Visitors can explore additional trails winding through the property, offering another way to enjoy the colourful scenery.
There's also a Wolf Centre on-site, where you can observe the resident wolf pack from an observatory for an additional admission fee.
If you're making a day trip out of it, the surrounding Haliburton Highlands region is filled with cozy spots to explore. You can spend some time wandering through Haliburton Village, stop for a bite to eat or extend your getaway with another hike or scenic drive through the region's rolling, forest-covered landscape.
The Canopy Tour is open until mid-October, so it's time to start planning this elevated fall adventure.
If you've already got sweater weather and leaf-peeping on the brain, this might just be one of the most unforgettable ways to see Ontario's fall colours.
Haliburton Forest Canopy Tour
Price: $98 per adult
When: Until October 18, 2026
Address: 1095 Redkenn Rd., Haliburton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.