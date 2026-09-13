Ontario's most romantic fall destination is dotted with little lakeside towns and cute bakeries
It's like stepping into your own Hallmark experience.
Fall is one of the most magical times to enjoy a little getaway with your favourite person. The crimson forests, warm cafes, and cozy sweater weather set the scene for a dreamy, Hallmark-worthy experience.
If you're looking for an especially romantic spot to escape to this autumn, you may want to take a little road trip to this charming Ontario destination.
It was named one of "Ontario's best romantic getaways and vacation ideas this fall" by Destination Ontario, and it will add a sprinkle of spice to your season.
Northumberland is a beautiful region located just over an hour from Toronto. With rolling countryside and quaint small towns, it's a magical spot to soak up the fall season to the fullest.
You'll find curving hills lined with red and gold forests, cozy farms and markets tucked amidst the trees, and charming lakeside villages waiting to be explored.
Northumberland is home to several enchanting small towns, including Cobourg and Port Hope. These little gems offer old-world streets, shining water views, warm bakeries and local boutiques.
Since fall is all about delicious food and harvest goods, you and your boo can wander through some of the farmers' markets in the region, like the Cobourg Farmers' Market and Codrington Farmers' Market.
You can also head to some of the surrounding farms where you can pick pumpkins, stroll through apple orchards, get lost in corn mazes, and bite into some autumn treats.
Since a fall getaway isn't complete without a scenic hike, you'll want to add some of these picturesque destinations to your plans. The Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge in Ferris Provincial Park and Presqui'le Provincial Park are all gorgeous spots to take in the fall colours.
If you're looking to make your romantic getaway even sweeter, the Kawarthas Northumberland Butter Tart Tour is worth checking out. Featuring a range of cafes and bakeries throughout the area, the self-guided tour lets you fill up on all sorts of gooey treats.
If you really want to up the romance, you can visit Ste. Anne's Spa, a "countryside castle" with luxurious treatments, food and dreamy views.
With colourful foliage, quaint towns and cozy places to explore, Northumberland is an Ontario getaway that will have you falling in love.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.