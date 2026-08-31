11 stunning fall destinations every Ontarian needs to visit at least once, according to locals
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Fall is just around the corner, which means Ontario will soon be transformed into a colourful landscape of fiery reds, golden yellows and vibrant oranges. If you're already dreaming about sweater-weather adventures, now is the perfect time to start planning some autumn getaways.
To find out which destinations are worth adding to your seasonal bucket list, we asked Narcity Canada readers on Facebook to share the fall spots they think everyone should experience at least once. These stunning destinations were among the recommendations.
Whether you're craving a charming small-town escape, a scenic road trip or a hike surrounded by colourful foliage, these spots offer plenty of ways to soak up Ontario's most magical season.
Here are 11 beautiful fall destinations that locals say deserve a spot on your bucket list.
Dundas Peak
Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver, $5.50 per passenger over 5
Address: 590 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dundas Peak is an iconic Ontario spot to soak up the fall colours. Tucked inside Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, a scenic hike leads you through the woods and past the impressive Tew Falls, a 41-metre ribbon waterfall and the tallest waterfall in the region.
Once you reach Dundas Peak, you'll be treated to sweeping views over the valley as the landscape transforms into a sea of fiery reds, golden yellows and autumn oranges.
If you're hoping to catch the colours at their peak, plan ahead. Reservations are required during the busiest fall foliage period, when this popular lookout draws plenty of visitors.
St. Jacobs Village
Address: St. Jacobs Village, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing like a trip to a charming small town during the autumn season, and locals say St. Jacobs Village is worth a visit.
Located just an hour and a half outside of Toronto, the charming village features quaint streets, warm cafes, cozy markets, and delicious bakeries.
You can dig into some hand-baked treats and wander through the quaint shops for a dreamy fall outing. The Village is also hosting some seasonal events, such as Pumpkin Palooza in October.
You won't want to miss a stop at the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, the largest market of its kind in Canada. The venue is brimming with harvest goods, treats, and more.
Agawa Canyon
Price: $170 per person during peak season for the train tour
When: September 15 to October 14, 2026
Address: 87 Huron St., Sault Ste Marie, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for an unforgettable way to experience Ontario's fall colours, Agawa Canyon should definitely be on your radar. This stunning Northern Ontario destination transforms into a vibrant sea of red, orange and gold each autumn, creating scenery that looks straight out of a postcard.
One of the best ways to take it all in is aboard the Agawa Canyon Tour Train. Departing from Sault Ste. Marie, the scenic journey travels through the Canadian wilderness, passing forests, lakes, rivers and rugged landscapes along the way.
The canyon itself can only be reached by hiking or train, making the trip feel even more like an adventure. The full train excursion lasts around 10 hours, and the fall season typically runs from September 15 to October 14, right when the autumn colours are expected to be at their most spectacular.
Georgian Bay
Why You Need To Go: Known as Ontario's "sixth Great Lake," Georgian Bay is home to stunning beaches and landscapes. While it may seem like a summer destination, the region is even more spectacular during the fall.
You'll find cozy little villages dotted along its shoreline where you can stop at cideries and warm cafes.
It also boasts breathtaking hikes where you can view the red and gold foliage, especially vibrant against the backdrop of the bay's turquoise waters.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a beautiful destination to explore year-round, but it becomes especially magical once the fall colours arrive. The park is transformed into a vibrant autumn escape, with fiery foliage, scenic trails and plenty of photo-worthy views along the way.
You can climb staircases surrounded by colourful leaves, wander beneath towering cliffs and follow trails that lead through the heart of a leaf-covered canyon. There are also stunning lookout points where you can take in the surrounding landscape dressed in shades of red, orange and gold.
It's a popular spot during peak fall colour season, so you'll want to plan your visit ahead of time and be prepared for crowds.
Muskoka
Why You Need To Go: Muskoka is one of Ontario's most iconic destinations for a fall getaway, and once the landscape becomes a sea of red, orange and gold, it's easy to see why. According to the tourism website, "Muskoka offers a spectacular fall getaway with vibrant fall foliage, scenic hikes, and charming small-town experiences that will leave you recharged and mesmerized."
There are countless ways to soak up the season, whether you're exploring scenic trails surrounded by colourful foliage, enjoying events like the Sandhill Nursery Fall Festival, or wandering through charming small towns glowing with autumn hues.
For a uniquely Muskoka experience, you can also make your way to Bala, known as the Cranberry Capital of Ontario, where you can step into a sea of floating red cranberries while surrounded by the colours of fall.
Haliburton Sculpture Forest
Price: Free, donations accepted
Address: 297 College Dr., Haliburton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Autumn is the perfect time to stroll through a forest and breathe in the crisp smell of the season. Haliburton Sculpture Forest offers beautiful trails through red and gold leaves, making it a dreamy spot to explore during the fall months.
Throughout the forest, you can discover unique sculptures and installations that enhance the magic of your outing.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: If your dream fall getaway involves pumpkin-filled streets, golden leaves and a few ghost stories thrown into the mix, Niagara-on-the-Lake might be the perfect place to visit this autumn.
This historic Ontario town is known as "Canada's most haunted town," making it an especially fitting destination for Halloween time. You can stroll through its charming, leaf-covered streets or join a ghost tour to learn about the eerie legends and reportedly haunted spots hiding throughout town.
Of course, there's plenty to enjoy beyond the spooky side. Niagara-on-the-Lake is also home to cozy cafes, historic charm and beautiful harvest scenery, while the surrounding region offers wineries, scenic fall hikes and farms where you can pick your own apples and pumpkins.
1000 Islands
Why You Need To Go: The 1000 Islands is already known for its crystal-clear water and seemingly endless collection of islands, but the destination takes on a whole new kind of beauty once fall arrives.
According to 1000 Islands Tourism, the area offers a "mirrored, double-foliage effect in September and October," as colourful trees are reflected across the calm waters of the St. Lawrence River.
There are plenty of ways to soak up the autumn scenery, from cruising past islands painted in shades of red and gold to exploring nearby destinations like Kingston and Gananoque.
For an even higher vantage point, you can head to the 1000 Islands Tower, where an observation deck offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape and its spectacular fall colours.
Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
When: Mid-September to mid-October for peak colours
Address: Ontario 60, Ontario K0J 2M0
Why You Need To Go: No list of iconic Ontario fall experiences would be complete without Algonquin Provincial Park. Each autumn, the park's forests transform into a spectacular display of red, orange and gold, drawing visitors from far beyond the province.
According to Friends of Algonquin Park, "thousands of visitors from around the world are attracted by the outstanding fall colour viewing opportunities."
The Highway 60 corridor is an especially popular place to experience the season, with a number of walking trails and scenic lookouts offering beautiful views of the colourful landscape. You can explore more about the area's trails and facilities along Highway 60.
The park can get especially busy during peak fall colour season, so you'll want to plan ahead and make any required reservations in advance before heading out.
Orangeville
Address: Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for another small town to explore, Orangeville is worth adding to your plans.
Located about an hour from Toronto, the picturesque village looks like a scene from a fall Hallmark film, with its leaf-strewn streets and shops brimming with seasonal decor.
You can stop by a cafe or bakery to grab a cozy treat, and explore the Saturday farmers' market for local goods.
It's also worth heading to Island Lake Conservation Area, where you can stroll through vibrant forest and across shimmering bodies of water.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.