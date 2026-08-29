17 Dollarama products that are under $5 and actually changed my life
Seriously, these will make your life easier.
Dollarama is my go-to for a lot of products. Low on kitchen essentials, body wash or cleaning supplies? That calls for a trip to the discount store.
At this point, I'd call myself a bit of a Dollarama expert. I have a solid list of things I always buy there and an equally solid 'I'll never be buying that again' list. But beyond my usual go-tos, some finds genuinely make daily tasks easier or help organize a space in ways I didn't expect.
Here are 17 Dollarama products under $5 that are, yes, low-key life-changing.
Instant read thermometer
An instant read thermometer at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you don't have a cooking thermometer, how do you actually know when your meat is fully cooked? Guessing isn't worth the risk. A thermometer takes all the uncertainty out of cooking meat safely and gets you the perfect result every time. I use mine constantly and highly recommend it.
Price: $4
Kitchen organizer
Kitchen organizer at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
One of the messiest cupboards in my kitchen used to be the one with my pots and pans. The lids would always be awkwardly stacked, finding one was a huge pain, and the whole pile would inevitably topple over. It would drive me mad.
So what's the solution, you may ask? Well, for me, this vertical organizer was a game changer. I bought two and now have a dedicated spot for every single lid. It's wonderful.
Price: $4.25
Sink strainer
A sink strainer.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Another game changer is this sink strainer from Dollarama. If food is constantly disappearing down your drain while you cook, this strainer catches everything and makes it easy to toss the scraps straight into the compost.
Price: $1.25
Splatter screen
A splatter screen.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I enjoy cooking (sometimes), but what I don't enjoy is the mess it makes on my stove. Pasta water boiling over, oil splattering on the burners -- it's seriously the worst.
A splatter screen is versatile enough to fit different sized pots and pans, which means one screen does the job for everything. Anything that helps contain or prevent a mess has earned a permanent spot in my kitchen.
Price: $1.75
Kitchen turntable
A kitchen turntable.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I was hesitant about buying one of these at first, but once I tried a kitchen turntable I instantly saw the appeal. I store all my oils and vinegars on mine and it not only saves cupboard space but also keeps those inevitable oil drips contained in one easy-to-clean spot.
You could also use one in the fridge for condiments or in the bathroom for skincare products.
Price: $4.75
Drawer organizers
Drawer organizers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
When it comes to organizing my house, drawers are part of the process: bathroom drawers, office drawers, kitchen drawers, all of them. Good organizers can cost a fortune at stores like HomeSense or online, which is why Dollarama is such a great alternative.
I came across this organizer set on my last trip and the fact that it comes with self-adhesive anti-slip pads to keep everything in place makes it even better.
Price: $5
Shelf and drawer liner
Adhesive shelf and drawer liner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
When I moved into an old apartment in Victoria, the kitchen was very dated, and the drawers and cupboards had definitely seen better days. Even scrubbing them clean could only do so much. I bought some of this adhesive shelf and drawer liner and it made a surprisingly big difference to how the whole kitchen looked and felt.
Price: $1.25
Drain hair catcher
A drain hair catcher at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you lose a lot of hair in the shower and need a quick, easy fix, you should get this drain hair catcher. It sits over the drain and catches everything before it has a chance to cause a clog. I use one and honestly can't recommend it enough.
Price: $1.25
Digital luggage scale
A digital luggage scale at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Before getting a digital luggage scale, I would use a bathroom scale to weigh my suitcases before every trip. This digital luggage scale hooks directly onto your bag handle and gives you an instant reading. The best part is it's small enough to pack and bring with you. It takes the guesswork out of figuring out how much your luggage weighs.
Price: $5
Mesh laundry bag
A mesh laundry bag.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
When it comes to delicate items I always worry about ruining them in the wash, which is where this mesh laundry bag comes in. It protects delicate fabrics, prevents hardware like zippers from catching on other items and keeps smaller things like socks, shoelaces and baby clothing from getting stuck in the washer seal. I use these all the time and can't recommend them enough.
Price: $2
Felt protectors
Felt protectors.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you have hardwood floors or tiles that scratch easily, felt protectors are one of the simplest and most affordable ways to keep them in good shape. Just stick them under your furniture legs and your floors are protected. It takes about 30 seconds and could save you from an expensive repair down the line. I have these under pretty much every piece of furniture in my house.
Price: $1.25
Anti-slip carpet tape
Anti-slip carpet tape.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Another great Dollarama find that is low-key life-changing is anti-slip carpet tape.
Whether you have a small rug that slides around or one whose edges keep curling up, this anti-slip carpet tape is the solution. I use it on the ends of rugs that my foot always catches on and in the bathroom where those small rugs tend to move around constantly.
Price: $4.25
Screen repair tape
Screen repair tape.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Have you ever gotten a hole in your screen door or window screen, and then bugs got in? It's super annoying. This screen repair tape is a cheap and surprisingly easy fix. All you have to do is just cut it to size and apply it directly over the hole.
I've used it several times, and at $2.50 it absolutely beats having to replace an entire screen.
Price: $2.50
Storage jars
Glass storage jars at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These storage jars have transformed my pantry. I bought several in different sizes, and it's so much easier to see exactly what I have while cooking rather than digging through bags and half-opened containers. My pantry has never looked better!
Price: $2 for small, $3 for medium and $3.50 for large
Magic eraser
Magic eraser.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
While I love these magic erasers for cleaning a door or getting scuffs and dirt out of furniture, they also serve another important purpose. They clean shoes really nicely. Anytime I have scuffs or dirt on the rubber soles of my shoes, I use a magic eraser, and they come out looking brand new. I've had a pair of Nike shoes for 10 years, and I'm convinced these magic erasers are a bit part of the reason.
Price: $1.50
Mosquito repellent coils
Mosquito repellent coils.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If Canadian summers have taught me anything, it's that mosquito repellent is non-negotiable. These coils burn slowly and create a barrier that keeps mosquitoes away, which means I can actually enjoy sitting in my backyard without getting attacked. Anyone who spends time outdoors in the summer needs a box of these in their cupboard.
Price: $3.50
Fabric shaver
A fabric shaver at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you don't have a fabric shaver, then you're missing out. These remove that dreaded pilling, lint and fuzz that makes clothing and furniture look old and worn. I've saved countless sweaters, pants and even upholstered furniture with mine. All you do is turn it on and move it in circles over the fabric.
For $4.25 at Dollarama, it's a steal compared to what you could be paying at a different store.
Price: $4.25
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.