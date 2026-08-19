25 products from Dollarama under $5 that everyone should have in their cupboard
What are your Dollarama must-haves?
You can find so many incredible items at Dollarama, and it's become my go-to for a lot of everyday essentials I have at home. I do a weekly Dollarama run, and I'll admit I'm constantly impressed by what I find.
Sometimes it's a kitchen tool I need to replace, or I'm stocking up on my must-haves like cleaning supplies, toiletries and snacks. Then there are the products I refuse to buy anywhere else: super glue, tape, garbage bags and gift bags.
After years of shopping at Dollarama, I've built a list of essentials I always go back for. Here are 25 products under $5 that I think everyone should have at home.
Knife sharpener
A knife sharpener at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Have you ever tried cooking with dull knives? It sucks. That's why I picked up this knife sharpener from Dollarama years ago and think it's one of the best kitchen tools I own.
Price: $4
Storage containers with lids
Storage containers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm all about staying as organized as possible at home, in my office, bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen, so storage containers are a must. Dollarama has so many size options, and most come with lids so you can fill them with whatever you need and then tuck them away.
Price: $4
Zipper storage bags
Zipper Seal storage bags at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Not all Dollarama zipper bags are equal; some have failed me. However, these medium storage bags are a different story. They're perfect for freezing fruit, meat or leftovers you want to preserve for later, and the write-on labels mean you can jot down the date and what's in them. It's a small but very useful detail.
Price: $1.75
Microfibre cleaning cloths
Microfibre cleaning cloths at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Microfibre cleaning cloths are superior to any other ones you'll find, especially at Dollarama. I use mine for cleaning the house, wash them and reuse them. The quality also holds up well, and I've had mine for a while.
Price: $3
Super Glue
Super Glue at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you've ever broken something small at home and needed it fixed immediately, you know Super Glue is an absolute must to have on hand. This one works on rubber, plastic, wood, metal, and at $1.25 for four tubes, it's a no-brainer. You'll thank yourself later.
Price: $1.25
Expandable colander
An expandable colander at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I use my colander daily, and the one thing I've always hated about mine is how big and bulky it is. Once it wears out, I'll be replacing it with this expandable one from Dollarama, which collapses flat so you can tuck it away easily in any cupboard without it taking up half the space.
Price: $5
Kitchen shears
Kitchen shears at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Kitchen shears are another kitchen tool you don't realize how much you need until you have them. Whether you're cutting open a cereal bag, snipping herbs or cutting food into smaller pieces for a toddler, you'll wonder how you managed without them. At Dollarama's pricing, they're one of the best value finds on this list.
Price: $2.75
Can opener
A T-fal can opener at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I mean, how can you even operate in a kitchen without a can opener? That just seems silly. If you don't have one or need to replace yours, Dollarama has you covered.
Price: $5
Bandages
A box of bandages at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These aren't my go-to bandages since they tend to fall off fairly quickly, but at $1.25, they do the job and having some at home is always better than having none at all. Especially if you're clumsy and often get cut while cooking, like I do.
Price: $1.25
Tape measure
A tape measure at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A tape measure is a must because you never know when inspiration will strike and you'll want to do a reno or DIY project at home. It's also handy for measuring a space before heading to the store so you know exactly what will fit. I've reached for mine more times than I can count.
Price: $3.50
Measuring cups and spoons
A measuring set at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Whether you're a skilled baker or a beginner cook trying out new recipes, measuring cups and spoons are essential to have at home. They're also great for portioning out meal prep items. I use mine almost every single day.
Price: $4.75
A nonstick baking sheet
A nonstick baking sheet at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A nonstick baking sheet is a non-negotiable in my kitchen. I use mine constantly, whether I'm baking desserts or throwing together a sheet pan dinner on a busy weeknight. At almost $5, it's a fraction of what you'd pay elsewhere for the same thing.
Price: $4.75
Dust pan and brush
A dust pan and brush set.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A dust pan and brush may not seem like essentials, but you'll use them more than you think. Whether it's spilling flour all over the kitchen floor, breaking a glass or cleaning up whatever mess your toddler has made, having one nearby makes the cleanup quick and painless.
Price: $4
Advil
Advil at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Advil is one of those things I always make sure I have stocked in my medicine cabinet. You never know when you'll need it, and when you do, there's nothing worse than having to drive yourself to the store with a pounding headache or back pain. At $5, it's also significantly cheaper than buying it at a drugstore, so stock up while you're there.
Price: $5
Folding step stool
A folding step stool.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I feel like a step stool is something you don't realize you need until it's too late and you can't reach the item you need. I've definitely had that moment more than once. A folding one tucks away easily when you're not using it, and at $5, you really can't beat the price.
Price: $5
Batteries
Batteries at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Batteries are one of those items you don't think about until the TV remote stops working or your toddler's favourite toy doesn't sing anymore. It's never a bad idea to have a pack tucked away in the cupboard for when that time comes.
Price: $1.41
Bag clips
Bag clips at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Trust me when I say you need to keep a bunch of bag clips in your kitchen drawer at all times. That way you won't end up with stale chips, crackers, or an opened bag of cereal. They're a simple and cheap solution.
Price: $1.50
Flashlight
A water resistant flashlight.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Living on Vancouver Island means dealing with power outages fairly regularly, especially during rainy season (yes, it's a long season). That means having a reliable flashlight on hand is essential. There's nothing worse than scrambling around in the dark when the lights go out. A flashlight is also useful for evening walks or keeping in your car in case you ever get stranded.
Price: $4.50
Glass food containers
Glass food containers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I love meal prepping and having leftovers ready to go, so glass storage containers are a must in my kitchen. These ones from Dollarama are a great size, seal well, and you can reheat the food directly in them when you're ready to eat.
Price: $4
Storage jars
Storage jars at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I love an organized house, especially an organized pantry, and these glass storage jars are perfect for making that happen. I use them for snacks, spices, beans and rice. I've also repurposed them in the bathroom to store cotton pads and Q-Tips. They're clear so you can see exactly what's inside, and the lids keep everything fresh.
Price: $3
Rubber gloves
Rubber gloves at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm constantly restocking rubber gloves at home because I use them for just about everything: washing dishes, cleaning the bathroom, and even gardening. They're comfortable, fit well and don't have that overpowering rubber smell like some gloves do.
Price: $1.50
Lint roller
Lint rollers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're constantly finding hair on your clothes or just want to quickly dust off your headboard or couch, a lint roller is one of those tools you'll reach for more than you expect. I use mine all the time, and the fact that Dollarama sells refills too makes it an even better buy.
Price: $1.25
Light bulbs
Light bulbs at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Lightbulbs are like batteries; you don't realize you need them until it's too late and something stops working. I always keep extras at home so I'm never left scrambling in the dark when my living room lamp or bathroom light goes out.
Price: $3
OxiClean pen
Oxi clean stain remover pen at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm a big fan of Tide-to-Go pens, so when I spotted the OxiClean version at Dollarama, I was thrilled. I keep one in my purse, one in my car and always throw one in my bag when I travel. These are lifesavers when you spill food or drinks on your clothes and need a quick fix. They are just as handy at home when you need to tackle a stain but don't feel like doing a full load of laundry right away.
Price: $2.75
Lysol disinfecting wipes
Lysol disinfecting wipes at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I always have Lysol disinfecting wipes on hand at home and reach for them constantly. Whether it's cleaning up after preparing raw meat on the counter, wiping down the bathroom, or dealing with a quick spill, they make cleanups effortless. This is one of those items I'll never stop buying at Dollarama.
Price: $3.50
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.