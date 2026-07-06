I tested cleaning supplies from Dollarama and these 7 affordable products actually work
My house is sparkling now ✨
Along with everything else you'd ever need in your life, Dollarama has an extensive cleaning section. All your big brands are there, like Dawn and Tide, but they also have house brand products. Terrifik and Javex were two that I saw throughout the store, sometimes as little as half the price of the name-brand option.
And while I'm all about saving money, cleaning supplies need to actually work, you know. And because there are some Dollarama products that are simply not worth it, I was skeptical that these cheap products would make the cut.
I'm glad to tell you I was SO wrong. Here are eight Dollarama cleaning products that are actually effective. All tested and verified, just for you.
Multi-purpose wipes
These smell really good
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I love an all-purpose wipe. They're great for any surface, and I find they usually stay moist in these canisters, making it easy to use when you need one. I chose this one because of the promise of an orange scent, and I liked that they weren't specifically a disinfectant, but just a cleaning wipe.
It does not disappoint. The smell is really nice, not too chemically and overpowering, but actually fresh and clean. The wipes were moist and effective at wiping the surfaces. And — this surprised me — they didn't break! They held up.
- Price: $3.25 for 75 wipes
- Rating: 8.5/10
Dishwashing liquid
This actually did cut the grease!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Of everything I tried, I was pretty convinced this soap would not make the cut. I don't consider myself a brand loyalist to many things, but Dawn dish soap is one of them. I know you've seen the commercials with the baby ducks... That stuff works.
So imagine my surprise when this Javex dishwashing liquid (not even called soap?) immediately cut through the grease on my plastic container the first go. I didn't have to give it a second clean. I used a small amount of soap and a sponge to clean and was very happy with how it did. This is a win for me!
- Price: $1.75 for 443 mL
- Rating: 8.5/10
Magic eraser dupe
Safe to say this works!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
- Price: $1.25 for a four-pack
- Rating: 7/10
Scouring brush
The perfect solution
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This simple scouring brush solved a very specific problem I've had: how to clean my muffin tins. The round shape of it fits perfectly and helped me clean them properly! It's a solid scrubber, able to get caked-on food off pretty easily. I like that the handle was small and easy to hold, and, unlike a sponge, you don't have to get your hands all up in the mess. Some food bits did stick to the sponge, but came out easily with a wash under water.
Dollarama has many different brush and sponge options, so you can find one that fits your exact needs, too. It's cheap and worked exactly as it's meant to.
- Price: $1.00
- Rating: 8.5/10
Dusters
Just like Swiffer
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This duster is the same style and design as the popular Swiffer option and, in my opinion, it worked just as well. The duster part was a bit bigger and fluffier, which makes it a bit harder to fit into a tight space (e.g., between your window blinds), but was effective in grabbing the dust.
The box came with a handle and two dusters. I checked to make sure they fit on my Swiffer handle — they do — but since the box has its own handle, it's not really a "refill" option. While effective, I wish they had a box of just the duster part, as I already have the handle and don't need more.
- Price: $1.50 for two dusters and a handle
- Rating: 7/10
Cloth pucks
All-purpose cleaning cloths
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
If you've never seen these before, prepare to be amazed! They're cleaning cloths that come in a small puck shape. You simply add water, and they expand into a large and surprisingly durable all-purpose rag.
I like that they come in this box for easy storage, but you can just grab one or two when you need them. I bought these specifically to bring on camping trips because they're small, light, and can be thrown out when you're done using them on the trip.
- Price: $4.25 for 16 pucks
- Rating: 8/10
Cleaning paste
Not as good as the TikTok stuff...
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This cleaning paste is a dupe for the TikTok viral "Pink Stuff," which claims to clean just about everything under the sun. This paste was also a bubblegum pink colour and has a mildly abrasive texture to help get out tough dirt. I tested it on a few spots in my house, including my sink, which needed a good scrub, and found it to work well enough. I don't know if it cleaned better than a spray cleaner or all-purpose soap, but it did the job.
The paste has a good texture and doesn't leak and run everywhere, which is nice, and a little goes a long way, so the tube will last a while. Overall, I wasn't blown away, but it's an effective cleaner!
- Price: $1.75 for 198 grams
- Rating: 6.5/10
Dollarama has a bunch of other cleaning supplies and, based on this first round of try-outs, I'll be back! A clean house for very little money? I'll take it!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.