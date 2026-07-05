This Ontario beach is a summer oasis with warm clear waters and powdery white sand shores
Readers say it's one of the best in Canada.
Powdery sand shores, sparkling warm waters, and vibrant sunsets might sound like something you'd find on a tropical escape, but you can enjoy all this and more just a few hours from Toronto.
This Ontario beach destination is brimming with summer magic and offers soft sand and crystal waters for you to enjoy.
Located around 2 hours from Toronto, it's a beautiful destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.
Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach, is a dreamy summer paradise located in Fort Erie, along the shores of Lake Erie.
According to Narcity readers, it's one of the best beaches in Canada, and with its stretch of white sand and blue water, it's no surprise.
It's one of the region's "most popular tourist destinations," the Fort Erie website says, and features white sandy beaches and clear warm waters."
The beach area has amenities such as a modern washroom facility, a playground, a pavilion, an accessible ramp down to the beach, and more.
Once you've had your beach fill, you can head to the quaint community of Crystal Beach, located just steps from the water. The area is lined with cafes, restaurants, ice cream parlours and local shops to enjoy.
Bay Beach is part of Niagara's South Coast, a region known as Ontario's "unofficial beach capital." There are several other sandy shorelines to visit in the region, including Nickel Beach in Port Colborne.
Day passes are required to access Bay Beach and can be purchased online or at the beach entrance. Passes cost $5 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday, including holidays.
If you're dreaming about white sand shores and warm waters, this beautiful beach is worth adding to your summer plans.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.