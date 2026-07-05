This Ontario beach is a summer oasis with warm clear waters and powdery white sand shores

Readers say it's one of the best in Canada.

A person standing on a sandy beach. Right: A white sandy beach.

A beach in Ontario.

@miacolonna | Instagram, @visit_niagara | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Powdery sand shores, sparkling warm waters, and vibrant sunsets might sound like something you'd find on a tropical escape, but you can enjoy all this and more just a few hours from Toronto.

This Ontario beach destination is brimming with summer magic and offers soft sand and crystal waters for you to enjoy.

Located around 2 hours from Toronto, it's a beautiful destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.

Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach, is a dreamy summer paradise located in Fort Erie, along the shores of Lake Erie.

According to Narcity readers, it's one of the best beaches in Canada, and with its stretch of white sand and blue water, it's no surprise.

It's one of the region's "most popular tourist destinations," the Fort Erie website says, and features white sandy beaches and clear warm waters."

The beach area has amenities such as a modern washroom facility, a playground, a pavilion, an accessible ramp down to the beach, and more.

Once you've had your beach fill, you can head to the quaint community of Crystal Beach, located just steps from the water. The area is lined with cafes, restaurants, ice cream parlours and local shops to enjoy.

Bay Beach is part of Niagara's South Coast, a region known as Ontario's "unofficial beach capital." There are several other sandy shorelines to visit in the region, including Nickel Beach in Port Colborne.

Day passes are required to access Bay Beach and can be purchased online or at the beach entrance. Passes cost $5 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday, including holidays.

If you're dreaming about white sand shores and warm waters, this beautiful beach is worth adding to your summer plans.

Fort Erie website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
beaches near torontobeaches in ontariocrystal beach
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 11 beautiful beaches

How many have you visited?

This dreamy beach town with warm waters is one of Ontario's most underrated vacay spots

It's a road trip from Toronto.

9 beautiful beach towns less than 3 hours from Toronto with powdery shores and quaint streets

Pack your beach bag!

10 stunning white sand beaches in Ontario with powdery shores that feel like another world

You'll forget you're in Canada.

7 Ottawa day trips I'd choose over downtown any day — as a tourist or local

If you're only sticking to downtown Ottawa, you’re missing out 🚗🖼️

I ranked 9 Canadian provinces based on how long I'd survive living there and one failed

Some Canadian provinces were simply not designed for my comfortable habitation. 👀

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 3 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Are you a winner?

I compared iced coffee from Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Starbucks — there's a definite winner

Just call me the Caffeine Queen.

Some Canadian workers can get hundreds of dollars from this government payment in July

Benefit amounts for the year are up to $2,800!

'A lot to be proud of': Canada ousted from World Cup with 3-0 loss to Morocco

Canada falls to Morocco, ousted from World Cup