Ontario has a West Coast lined with charming little towns and 15 velvety sand beaches

It's a summer paradise.

A person swimming. Right: A person standing outside a shop.

A beach town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to leave Ontario to find kilometres of soft-sand beaches, charming lakeside towns, sparkling blue waters, and summer charm. Ontario's West Coast is home to all this and more, making it a dreamy spot for a warm-weather getaway.

You can spend your days lounging on fine-sand shores, taking a dip in shimmering waves, wandering along postcard-worthy streets, and filling up on ice cream cones at this spot.

Ontario's West Coast is a scenic region located along the bright-blue waters of Lake Huron.

The area boasts 100 kilometres of shoreline dotted with cozy harbour towns and smooth-sand beaches where you can enjoy the summer months to the fullest.

"Whether you're diving into crystal-clear waters, unwinding with a beachside picnic, or perfecting your sandcastle skills, every visit promises pure relaxation," the region's tourism website states.

You can explore some of the charming villages sprinkled along the shore, such as Goderich, known as Canada's "prettiest" town.

Goderich is home to a small but quaint core, with local shops, eateries, cafes, and more to explore. You can also visit the historic lighthouse or soak up some sun on the three sandy beaches.

If you're looking for more quaint beach towns to visit, you'll want to add Bayfield to your plans. The town looks like it was plucked from a storybook, with scenic beaches, cute shops, sun-filled patios, and Hallmark charm.

For a true beach experience, Grand Bend is the place to be. Dubbed "Florida North," the lakeside town offers a lively stretch of white-sand beach, along with local attractions, restaurants, and more.

If you're looking for a quieter experience, head to Point Farms Provincial Park, where you can discover 6 kilometres of hiking trails and a natural sandy beach with shining waters.

Or, visit Pinery Provincial Park, which features rolling dunes and boardwalk trails.

With its shimmering waters, sandy beaches, and quaint lakeside towns, Ontario's West Coast is a little slice of summer paradise.

Ontario's West Coast Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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